Apple's iPhone Fold: Leaked Specs Suggest a Compact and Premium Design

A new leak reveals potential specs for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, hinting at a smaller form factor compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The leak suggests a 5.49-inch cover display and a 7.74-inch inner screen, making it more compact but potentially sacrificing some screen real estate. Apple's focus on a slimmer and sleeker design is expected to continue with the foldable device.

The long-rumored flexible iPhone has taken on many shapes in the snippets of information that have emerged over the last couple of years. From a foldable iPad to a flip phone shape similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line. But the latest leak, from a tipster, suggests that the handset will have a 5.49-inch cover display, with a 7.74-inch inner screen. This is smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (6.3-inches, 7.6-inches) but similar to the original Google Pixel Fold (5.8-inches, 7.

6-inches), just slightly more squat.Apple making one of its first foldable devices book-shaped makes sense because it’s the most starkly different shape to the rest of its lineup. It also gives the company an opportunity to release another device in the Pro range, which means higher specifications, a higher price, and therefore higher margins. The Cupertino-based company also making the iPhone Fold smaller than rivals is entirely expected. Slimmer and sleeker are design principles Apple chases. The problem with foldable phones, particularly book-shaped handsets, is that they’re obviously for tech enthusiasts. Samsung has done a very good job of refining the Galaxy Z Fold over six generations, but it still ultimately looks like two phones stacked together. I imagine Apple will try to offset that with a shorter, more compact design. Oppo’s new Find N5 holds the crown for the slimmest foldable right now at 8.93mm, which is almost as thin as a USB-C port. Perhaps some of Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air technology will find its way into making the slimmest foldable on the market. The two other essential elements to making a foldable phone; the hinge and display technology, are also coming together for Apple. The company has tapped Lens Technology to manufacture its ultra-thin glass, which is the foldable glass that is used in all flexible handsets. For the hinge, Apple has to build an iPhone Fold without a visible crease when unfolded. The crease improves with every release from flexible device makers, but complete removal has eluded all manufacturers so far





