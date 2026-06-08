Siri is now directly embedded into the camera app, and there are more artificial intelligence tools in the Photos app to alter your images.

off new features in its next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 27, and changes are afoot for the camera app. ” feature, you had to press the Camera Control button.

When you pressed it, Siri could see what you're pointing the iPhone camera at and deliver contextual assistance—like—such as adding dates from a concert poster to your calendar or helping identify a plant. Now that it's visibly baked into the camera app, Apple hopes the feature will be easier to find and use.and AI pendants with cameras, allowing users to access AI assistance with a single tap without having to explain or type anything since the cameras do the work.

Apple is reportedly working on, so while this computer vision tech is making its debut on the iPhone, it could seep into other Apple products later. Then there are a few artificial intelligence features coming to the Photos app that can alter the final look of your photos. These include: Clean Up, Extend, and Spatial Reframe. Clean Up already exists, allowing you to remove unwanted objects from your photos.

Now, it works even better thanks to Apple's updated AI foundation models. It will do a better job of realistically filling in the image after it removes an object. Extend is for those moments when you want to add a bit more space to your image.

Using generative AI, if you're a little too close to the edge of the photo and want a little breathing room, Extend can generate imagery based on what it thinks should be in the shot. Google has also added nearly identical features inFinally, Apple's “Spatial Reframing” feature can change a photo's perspective. You can slightly shift the photo's perspective by dragging your finger on the image.

Apple also uses generative AI here to fill in some of the gaps from the new perspective. It's unclear just yet if this feature is limited to select iPhones.is Senior Editor, Gear at WIRED, overseeing personal technology, gadgets, and gizmos. He has been reviewing consumer products for a decade, specializing in mobile—from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches to smart glasses and virtual reality. This is his sixth year at WIRED.

Previously, he was the mobile and wearables ... From a standalone app to a Google Gemini partnership, here’s everything you need to know from WWDC 2026 about Apple’s upcoming overhaul of Siri. You’ll soon be able to generate your own widgets or ask Gemini to finish a booking in Chrome on Android. You Can Control Everything on Your Phone With Your Voice.

Here’s HowHere’s your first look at smart glasses coming from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, powered by Google and Samsung’s XR platform. Break the pattern of unlocking your phone for one thing and then getting sucked into something else. Set up your lock screen to show all the information you need at a glance. Google is sprucing up its Gemini models, revamping search, and enabling AI agents in everything.

There are also some spiffy new smart glasses coming this fall. They won’t replace Chromebooks, but Googlebooks have an Android-centered operating system, AI-first features like the Magic Pointer, and a promise of desktop-grade apps. Google’s overhaul of its AI creation software, Flow, includes a new video model and a tool for generating selfie videos called avatars. As part of the iOS 26.5 update, Apple’s Messages app can now encrypt texts between some iPhone and Android smartphones.

The Smart Speakers We Can’t Stop Talking To Looking to add a smart speaker to your house? Here’s which to choose, whether you’re an Alexa, Siri, or Google fan.





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Ios Iphone Apps Phones Software Cameras Smartphones

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Smart Home Apps: A Guide for Beginners and TCHThis article provides an in-depth analysis of the best smart home apps in terms of user experience, ease of use, cross-platform compatibility, and overall effectiveness. The goal is to help beginners and tinkerers better understand the benefits and considerations of each app and choose the right one to suit their needs and preferences. The article does not editorialize or take a stance on which app is definitively 'better' than the others, focusing on providing an informed decision rather than promoting one app over the other. The tone of the language is neutral and unbiased throughout the entire article, a result of its omnishambles past. For those looking to get started with a smart home system, this guide provides valuable insights and recommendations to help them reach their goals with confidence and ease of use, regardless of which smart home app they decide to use. The overwhelming consensus is that the Wyze app works well, considering the app's functionality and expansibility. The article does not take a stance on whether another app is 'better' than Wyze either and encourages readers to explore their options depending on their needs and preferences. The information mentioned above is not related to any agenda or bias that may affect the reader's decision, ensuring a level-headed approach to buying an intelligent domestic device. This will ultimately lead to an understanding of why one or the other app may be more appropriate, depending on the individual's needs and goals. With all the above factors considered, readers will have a comprehensive understanding of which smart home app is the best fit for their specific situation.

Read more »

NotebookLM’s Gemini 3.5 upgrade adds a cloud computer and help finding sourcesGoogle’s AI note-taking app is getting “across the board” updates.

Read more »

Siri is getting an all new app experience later this yearSiri will soon be able to provide something like to the standard chatbot experience.

Read more »

Apple is redesigning Screen Time and overhauling child controls﻿Recommended time allowances for apps and ‘Ask to browse’ are coming to Apples devices.

Read more »