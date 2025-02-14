Apple's Foldable Phone Could Be More Compact Than Expected

Rumors suggest Apple's upcoming foldable phone will feature a 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.74-inch inner display, making it potentially more compact than other foldables.

Apple 's rumored foldable phone could feature a 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.74-inch inner display, placing it firmly in the book-style foldable category. If these dimensions hold true, it might be more compact than most other foldables on the market. The device is also said to have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung's Z Fold series.

With advanced display technologies like LTPO for power efficiency, CoE for better color accuracy, and UTG for improved durability, Apple could overcome the typical screen size trade-offs associated with foldables and deliver a unique user experience. The smaller size could be especially appealing to those seeking a book-style foldable that isn't excessively bulky when closed. When folded, the phone is expected to measure 9.2 mm thick, and when unfolded, it will be around 4.6 mm thick. Keep in mind that all of this is still early speculation, so take these leaks with a grain of salt. Apple's first foldable device isn't anticipated until next year at the earliest, and many details could change before then.





