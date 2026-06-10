Apple's Foldable iPhone: One Color at Launch and a Quest to Eliminate the Crease

Rumors suggest Apple's first foldable iPhone, expected this September, may debut solely in white and feature engineering innovations to reduce display creasing, aligning with Apple's strategy of minimalist launches and superior user experience.

Apple 's upcoming foldable iPhone, anticipated to debut this September, has been a persistent subject of rumors for years. While some rumored Apple products have never materialized-such as an Apple HDTV or an electric car-credible leaks suggest the foldable iPhone is now highly probable.

Recent reports indicate the device may launch in a single color, white, as shown in dummy unit photos shared by leaker Sonny Dickson. This aligns with Apple's historical strategy of limiting SKUs when entering new categories, as seen with early iPhones and iPods that initially offered only one color. Multiple storage options may be the only variation at launch. Beyond color, Apple appears focused on addressing key foldable smartphone shortcomings, particularly the visible crease in the display.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple may incorporate a metal plate within the display to distribute bending stress and minimize creasing. Additionally, hinge components could be made from Liquidmetal, a strong yet lightweight material. This measured approach reflects Apple's pattern of avoiding rushed launches; instead, it aims to deliver a superior user experience that outclasses existing foldables from competitors like Samsung, which have been on the market for nearly seven years.

If successful, Apple's design choices could set new industry standards for durability and aesthetics in foldable devices. The decision to limit color options and prioritize engineering solutions underscores Apple's emphasis on controlled, cohesive product rollouts. Enthusiasts hoping for a vibrant palette may need to wait until the product line matures.

For now, the focus remains on whether Apple can indeed eliminate the display crease-a longstanding pain point for foldable phones-and how its entry might reshape consumer expectations and competitive dynamics in the premium smartphone segment





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