Apple’s first foldable iPhone just got its most believable leak yet

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone may have just become a little easier to picture, with early case listings pointing to a slim folding design, two rear cameras, and MagSafe-style accessory support.

Apple has yet to officially reveal any details about its first-ever foldable iPhone. Though an accessory maker may have offered us one of the most believable leaks of the iPhone Fold.

A new iFunSmart listing has been spotted online that appears to line up with an earlier CAD render. Case makers often work from leaked CAD files or dummy units before a device hits the market, so these designs are still speculative. But they can be surprisingly accurate as well.

How the case reveals a cleaner foldable design The iFunSmart listings show a slim folding case with separate snap-on sections rather than a single-piece shell, which makes sense for a book-style foldable. The rear design appears to include a small camera plateau with two lens cutouts, matching previous reports that Apple may skip a telephoto camera on its first foldable iPhone. While the protective case itself is transparent, the magnets and frame of the cover come in various colors.

Recommended Videos There is also a cutout for the Camera Control button, but the new Action button might be missing here. So Apple might be making some very specific hardware compromises to get its first foldable iPhone right. MagSafe support is still coming The listings also mention N52 magnets and show a circular cutout for MagSafe-style alignment. Magnets being in the case doesn’t necessarily mean that the device supports MagSafe.

Using these magnets adds functionality like compatibility with other MagSafe accessories and even car mounts. For the time being, treat this like just another leak and not an official confirmation from Apple. Accessories makers often place bets on upcoming products based on the rumor mill.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Iphone Fold

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks fans send NYC into chaos after franchise reaches first NBA Finals since 1999The Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a 130-93 blowout of the Cavaliers, sparking pandemonium across New York City streets.

Read more »

Amoako Boafo Drew on Venice’s Rich Creative Heritage for His First Solo Show in ItalyProduced by Gagosian, “Amoako Boafo: It doesn’t have to always make sense” opened this May at the Museo di Palazzo Grimani during the 61st Venice Biennale and is on view through November 22.

Read more »

Mallory Swanson returns to the USWNT first the first time since the 2024 Paris OlympicsTriple Espresso is back

Read more »

Mallory Swanson returns to the USWNT first the first time since the 2024 Paris OlympicsTriple Espresso is back. The trio of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, nicknamed Triple Espresso at the 2024 Olympics, have been named to the U.S. training camp roster for a pair of June matches against the Brazilian national team in Brazil.

Read more »