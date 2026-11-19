Apple's head of camera and photo software development, Jon McCormack, has reportedly retired. His departure marks a major shift for the company's photography philosophy.

, Apple’s head of photography and camera software development, has retired. A spectacular photographer in his own right, McCormack is stepping away, and his departure signals a major change for Apple regardless of the circumstances.that McCormack retired at the end of October.

This information has not been independently verified, as at the time of publication, neither Apple nor McCormack has confirmed his departure. McCormack, who was Apple’s vice president of camera and photo engineering, has been a major figure at the Silicon Valley giant since he arrived there in 2018. He oversaw the development of not only the iPhone camera system but also the camera software and all of the computational features that go along with it.

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He was present for every briefing and discussion about the iPhone camera system through that time and became personally known to everyone at. He is also regularly quoted speaking about Apple’s philosophy regarding cameras and photography.

“Here’s our view of what a photograph is: The way we like to think of it is that it’s a personal celebration of something that really, actually happened,” he told, just as generative AI was beginning its steady march into the creative industry. Apple has, since then, largely stayed that course.

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“I grew up on a farm in the Outback, Queensland in Australia,” McCormack said. “Sheep and cattle property. We had no full-time electricity. We had a 32-volt generator that dad would run at night so that a little 12-inch black and white TV could be a thing.

This is also when I got my first camera, my hand-me-down camera, and it wasn’t even my dad’s hand-me-down camera. It was my grandfather’s, a Minolta 35mm Mark IV made in either 1949 or 1950. I still have it. ”His series made it abundantly clear that McCormack cares deeply about nature.

“My goal here is for people to look at our planet like a Fabergé egg,” McCormack explained. “It is unique, one of them in existence. It’s fragile, it’s intricate, it’s beautiful. It’s something to be protected and taken care of, and it’s something you can fall in love with.

” It’s hard to think of a greater loss for Apple than McCormack. It is unlikely that Apple will find someone who is nearly as talented or who cares as much about photography as a fine art. Bringing Back the Image Formats Apple Forgot