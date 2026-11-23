At $149.99, they’re the same price as the less impressive AirPods 5.

At $100 off, they’re the same price as the less impressive AirPods 5. is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware. He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoined.

Originally, they sold for $249, but have been commonly available for $199 outside the range of deal events. The best price that we’ve previously seen was $169, which is what they’re currently selling for at Best Buy. It’s a weird situation that, right now, the feature-packed AirPods Pro 3 are the same price as the newer AirPods 5 that include the wireless charging case. The Pro 3 deliver considerably more bang for your buck.

Also read Apple AirPods 5 vs. AirPods Pro 3: What are the key differences?

This model is Apple’s best-sounding, longest-lasting AirPods, and they ship with five silicone ear tips. Compared to the second-gen AirPod Pro, these offer better water resistance , longer battery life per charge , improved noise cancellation, and heart rate sensing through built-in sensors. The case also has Apple’s second-gen Ultra Wideband chip in the case.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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