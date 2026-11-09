Apple’s $50 Intelligence Usage Packs extend access to some AI features

Instead of a subscription, Apple is selling $50 packs to add on more AI usage credits.

Logic Pro is Apple’s first app to charge for extended usage of Apple Intelligence. ﻿is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.for some Apple Intelligence features, the company has updated Logic Pro with an option to “Buy More Usage” for a one-time purchase price of $49.99, as.

It has a built-in AI assistant to do things like “start a new song, set up a vocal track from a single prompt, or refine an active project. ” These Intelligence Usage Packs, as Apple calls them, will allow users to continue accessing certain Apple Intelligence features that have usage limits because they rely on cloud-based AI models from OpenAI or Google Gemini.

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The Usage Packs can only be used by the Apple Account that purchased them and,, any unused additional usage will roll over from month to month, but will expire 12 months after it was purchased. For Logic Pro, Apple says the usage limit is “impacted by the complexity of conversations you have with the assistant.

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” Users finding themselves running out of access can find the option to buy an Intelligence Usage Pack in the Intelligence Features > Show Usage section of the app’s main menu. Currently, only Logic Pro has the option to buy more usage, but it’s expected to be added to other Apple Creator Studio apps this month, including Pixelmator Pro, Final Cut Pro, Motion, plus Pages, Keynote, and Numbers that areThere’s no slowing down media’s pivot-to-video 2.0.

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