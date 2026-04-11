Apple Inc. posted record-breaking fourth-quarter revenue of 114.48 billion dollars and earnings per share of 2.10, beating analyst estimates under the guidance of recent CEO John Ternus. Despite stroNg iPhone and Mac sales, the firm faces significant headwinds from unprecedented memory pricing linked to AI demands and supply constraints affecting the recent iPhone Duo.

Record-Breaking Financial Performance Under New Leadership

Apple Inc. reported its fourth-quarter earnings results on Monday, delivering figures that surpassed Wall Street expectations despite a subsequent four percent decline in pre-market stock trading. This financial disclosure marks the first earnings call for newly appointed Chief Executive Officer John Ternus ,who assumed leadership from Tim Cook on September first. The business achieved an impressive earnings per share of two dollars and ten cents against a projected two dollars, while total revenue reached one hundred fourteen point four eight billion dollars compared to analyst estimates of one hundred thirteen point four six billion dollars. These results cap off a fiscal year defined by unprecedented growth, with Apple recording all-time record annual revenue of four hundred seventy-nine billion dollars and double-digit earnings per share growth throughout fiscal two thousand twenty-six.

The performance was driven largely by robust sales across multiple product categories. iPhone revenue totaled fifty-seven point five eight billion dollars, exceeding the estimated fifty-six point four eight billion dollars. The Mac business demonstrated robust momentum, generating ten point seven nine billion dollars in revenue versus an expectation of nine point six nine billion dollars. CEO Ternus noted that Apple sold more Macs in fiscal two thousand twenty-six than in any previous year, setting a new record for recent Mac customers during the September quarter. Services, the companys second-largest segment, brought in thirty-one point five seven billion dollars, closely aligning with projections, while Wearables and iPad contributed eight point three billion and six point two three billion dollars respectively. CFO Kevan Parekh highlighted that both the Wearables and iPad installed bases reached all-time highs, fueled by the launch of new devices in each category.

Also read Apple Reports Record Q4 Revenue Amid Tech Market Shifts

Supply Chain Challenges and Memory Cost Pressures

Despite the stellar top-line numbers, significant supply chain headwinds emerged as a central theme of the report. CEO Ternus described current memory pricing as unprecedented, attributing the surge to massive demand related to artificial intelligence infrastructure erect-outs. The company anticipates even higher memory costs in the upcoming December quarter, which will be partially offset by existing inventory and adjusted product pricing. Beyond the immediate future,management indicated that memory prices are expected to continue rising while the benefit from carry-in inventory diminishes. To mitigate these risks, Apple increased its purchase obligations by thirty-three billion dollars between the June and September quarters to secure better memory supply availability. COO Sabih Khan acknowledged that it remains difficult to predict when supply and demand for the recent iPhone Duo will reach equilibrium, noting that constraints affect not only the foldable device but also iPhones, Macs, and iPads due to limitations in advanced processing node availability.

Looking ahead to the December quarter,CFO Kevan Parekh provided guidance indicating that total revenue is expected to grow between seven and ten percent year-over-year, positIoning it as potentially the best quarter in company history. Yet, gross margins are projected to fall between forty-five and forty-six percent,primarily impacted by the escalating costs associated with the ramp-up of Siri AI capabilities. ternus emphasized that without recent tariff refunds, gross margins would have been one percentage point lower sequentially. he also noted that Apple has received the majority of refunds related to tariffs previously paid, helping to cushion the impact of these operational expenses. Operating expenses for the next quarter are forecasted to range between twenty point four and twenty point eight billion dollars.

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Strategic Expansions and Product Innovations

CEO Ternus underscored the breadth of Apples recent product launches, describing the period as one of the most prolific in the businesss history. Key releases included the foldable iPhone Duo, the iPhone eighteen Pro and Pro Max models, AirPods five,updated Apple Watches,and the HomeView device. A major focus remained on integrating artificial intelligence into the user experience. Ternus expressed optimism about AI agents, stating that while they offer promising tools for users,Apple is committed to ensuring that security and privacy protections are paramount when granting access to personal data. The company also celebrated recent industry recognition, with Apple TV+ shows winning more awards than any other network at the Emmys, including a historic win for the comedy series Widows Bay.

On the enterprise and institutional front, Apple secured its largest education deal ever by bringing one hundred seventy thousand MacBook Neos to teachers and students in the Philippines. Ternus stated that such opportunities expand the ecosystem and drive broader business growth. He also highlighted the strength of the US manufacturing base, noting that Apple supports over four hundred fifty thousand American jobs through thousands of suppliers across all fifty states. the company reported an installed base of more than two point five billion active devices globally. Additionally,upgraders reached a new record in the September quarter, reflecting robust consumer retention and loyalty in key markets including the United States and China. while Greater China revenue of seventeen point five four billion dollars fell short of the eighteen point seven five billion estimate, management expressed satisfaction with the region's performance, citing robust double-digit growth in Mac revenue and a twenty-eight percent year-over-year increase in overall regional revenue driven by iPhone and Mac sales.