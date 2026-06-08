Apple renames Siri as ‘Siri AI’ with new push into artificial intelligence

The overhaul puts Siri into more direct competition with modern AI assistants such as ChatGPT.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif. , on Monday.

Apple said Monday that it was overhauling its longtime virtual assistant, Siri, by adding artificial intelligence features and changing its name to Siri AI. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. The iPhone maker announced the changes at its annual technology meeting, the Worldwide Developers Conference .

Company executives demonstrated using the virtual assistant for various everyday tasks, such as looking up the date of a concert, shopping for a backpack or planning a soccer watch party.that Siri AI would draw on a wide array of information sources — including data inside the device and the open web — to answer questions and accomplish tasks. At WWDC26, Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.

“Siri is now a profoundly more capable assistant that helps you find what you need and gets more done,” he said. Apple’s deeper dive into AI chatbots is happening despite some signs of consumer dissatisfaction with how quickly other tech companies have integrated AI into their products and services. Microsoft last month But consumers are also downloading AI chatbots in huge numbers.

On Monday, three of the top six apps in the Apple app marketplace were chatbot apps: OpenAI’s ChatGPT at No. 1, Anthropic’s Claude at No. 5 and Google Gemini at No. 6. Another one, Meta AI, was No. 19. In the case of Google, Apple’s Siri AI is both a competitor and a partner.

Apple said in January that it hadApple executives emphasized what they said were some advantages for Siri AI: It can look up information from across the device — for example, by searching photos or text messages — and it can create reminders and calendar events with potentially fewer steps than a third-party AI assistant.

“Because it’s built right into the keyboard, you can use it across the system, whether you’re texting the group chat while you’re on the subway or thinking out loud while using your journaling app,” Rockwell said. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said that Siri AI would be available later this year on iPhones, iPads and Macs, initially in English only and then expanding to other languages.

He said Siri AI would not be available initially in the European Union or in China “while we work through regulatory requirements. ”





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple's AI Siri Update Is Finally HereAfter being announced in 2024, this is the closest thing we've gotten to Apple's promised AI-powered Siri upgrade.

Read more »

Apple reintroduces the AI-powered Siri it announced at WWDC 2024At WWDC 2026, Apple resurrected its AI-powered voice assistant, now named Siri AI.

Read more »

Apple announces Siri AI and its next generation of Apple IntelligenceApple’s second chance at an AI Siri should bring improved capabilities to Apple devices.

Read more »

Apple’s New Siri AI Is Ready to Get PersonalFrom a stand-alone app to a Google Gemini partnership, here’s everything you need to know from WWDC 2026 about Apple’s upcoming overhaul of Siri.

Read more »