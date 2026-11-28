Apple has globally removed Talkie, an AI companion app by MiniMax, due to reports of abusive content reaching children and inadequate age verification measures.

Apple has permanently removed the artificial intelligence chat application Talkie from the App Store across all global markets. The decision follows serious reports that the platform's AI characters were sending abusive and sexually inappropriate messages to minors. This action marks the latest intervention by the tech giant regarding the safety standards of generative AI products in consumer apps.

Talkie Removal and Age Verification Issues

The Shanghai-based developer MiniMax created Talkie, which boasts approximately 11 million monthly active users. Despite carrying an 18+ rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app relied on a self-reporting mechanism for age verification. Critics and child safety advocates have heavily criticized this method, noting that it allows users under the designated age limits to bypass restrictions easily. The app claimed to bar users under 14 or 16 depending on the country, but the lack of robust verification made this policy ineffective in practice.

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Apple's Strict Guidelines on Offensive Content

Apple confirmed to Fox Business that it enforces App Review Guidelines that strictly prohibit offensive, sexual, or pornographic material. This is not the first time the company has clashed with MiniMax's products. In July 2023, Apple rejected an earlier version titled Talkie: Personalized AI Chats because it was rated 13+, forcing the developer to raise the rating to 18+ before launch. By December 2024, Apple had removed that app entirely due to objectionable user-generated content. The company also pulled another MiniMax app, Talkie Lab - AI Playground, for similar sexual content violations.

Academic Warnings on Emotional Vulnerability

Tama Leaver, an internet studies professor at Curtin University, warned that apps like Talkie pose significant risks to young people. He explained that these tools are designed to push the boundaries of user engagement without a real sense of appropriateness. Leaver stated that young people investing heavily in the emotional landscape of these AI companions can make themselves quite vulnerable as they learn to navigate relationships. The design of such applications often exploits these developmental stages for sustained interaction.

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Broader Regulatory Changes for AI Applications

Apple has tightened its broader rules for apps featuring emotional or romantic engagement. As of November 16, developers must declare if their apps include Dating and Relationships features, which automatically triggers a minimum 18+ rating. All apps are required to complete this declaration by January 12, 2027. In Australia, additional measures require users to confirm they are 18 or older before downloading any app with an 18+ rating. These rules aim to create a safer digital environment for adolescents using AI technology.

Global Controversies Surrounding AI Companions

Talkie's removal is part of a larger wave of controversies involving AI companion products. Elon Musk's Grok chatbot faced government criticism after being used to generate sexualized images of women and children. Character.ai is currently facing multiple lawsuits in the United States over inappropriate interactions between its chatbots and minors. In July, China cracked down on domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye, by banning intimate relationships for minors and ordering platforms to build guardrails against emotional dependency.

These events highlight the growing tension between AI innovation and user safety. Conservative perspectives, such as those in the bestselling AI book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, argue that AI is political power. Hall suggests that society must seize the benefits of AI while averting its many landmines. The removal of Talkie underscores the urgent need for rigorous content moderation in the rapidly evolving AI companion industry.