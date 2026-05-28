Apple Readies Major Siri Overhaul and Advanced AI Features for iOS 27 Ahead of WWDC 2026

Ahead of WWDC 2026, detailed reports reveal Apple's plans for a standalone Siri app, a new swipe-down activation gesture, and deep AI integrations across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, marking a significant evolution of Apple Intelligence.

Apple 's upcoming WWDC 2026 is poised to spotlight artificial intelligence, with the company preparing to finally unveil a significantly revamped Siri experience. This new AI assistant, which has been under development since the announcement of Apple Intelligence in 2024, marks a critical next step after a high-profile delay that pushed its initial release beyond late 2024 and early 2025.

The postponement was a rare stumble for Apple, but development continued unabated, with the company confirming earlier this year that it would use its own advanced models to power new AI features across its operating systems. As the event approaches, a detailed report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, accompanied by illustrative renders, provides the most comprehensive look yet at the sweeping changes coming in iOS 27, along with updates for iPadOS and macOS.

The centerpiece of the update is a transformed Siri that functions more like an advanced, always-on AI agent. Instead of being confined to a simple voice assistant, it will feature a dedicated standalone app reminiscent of ChatGPT, deeply integrated into the iPhone's core functionality. Activation will shift from a physical button press to a new swipe-down gesture from the top center of the display, a region distinct from the existing areas for Notification Center and Control Center.

This gesture will summon a versatile menu where users can choose to issue voice commands or type their queries. The interface will also allow users to select which AI model they wish to interact with, potentially including both the built-in Siri and third-party options like ChatGPT, with support for others like Gemini and Claude reportedly in development. This new hub will also provide app suggestions, search capabilities, and quick access to shortcuts.

The standalone Siri app will present a conversational interface, showing recent chats as either a list or large, tappable cards. Building on the Apple Intelligence ecosystem, Siri will possess contextual awareness, drawing information from web searches and personal data across various apps with user permission. This on-device and system-integrated approach aims to make Siri a proactive assistant. Beyond the iPhone, similar enhancements are expected for the iPad and Mac.

The visionary integration extends into other first-party applications. The Shortcuts app is set for a major simplification, allowing users to create complex automation through natural language commands. The Camera app will gain a dedicated Siri menu, enabling users to ask questions about objects within a photo-a feature aligned with Visual Intelligence.

Furthermore, the Camera interface itself is rumored to become highly customizable, letting prosumer users arrange on-screen widgets for controls. Finally, the Photos app will receive powerful new AI-powered editing tools, including object removal, generative outpainting to extend image boundaries, and perspective adjustments, with natural language commands for editing also in the pipeline, though perhaps not at launch





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Apple Ios 27 Siri Artificial Intelligence WWDC 2026 Apple Intelligence Iphone Software Update Mark Gurman Bloomberg

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