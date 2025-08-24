Apple Raises Price of Apple TV+ by $3

Apple is increasing the monthly cost of its streaming service, Apple TV+, by $3, marking its first price hike in nearly two years. Existing customers will see the increase 30 days after their next renewal date.

Apple is increasing the monthly cost of Apple TV+ by $3, marking the first price hike for the streaming service in nearly two years. Starting Thursday, Apple TV+ will cost $12.99 a month for new U.S. subscribers and certain international markets, up from the previous $9.99. Existing customers will see the increase reflected in their bills 30 days after their next renewal date, according to the company.

The price of the annual subscription for Apple TV+ remains unchanged, as does the cost of Apple One, a bundled subscription service that includes Apple TV+ alongside Apple Arcade and other services. The tech giant last adjusted Apple TV+'s pricing in October 2021.Since its launch, Apple TV+ has significantly expanded its library of exclusive Apple Originals, boasting thousands of hours of premium programming across various genres with fresh releases every week. All content is ad-free. While Apple TV+ features popular shows like 'Severance' and 'Ted Lasso,' it has lagged behind competitors like Netflix and Disney+ in terms of subscriber numbers, as reported by Reuters. Apple TV+ is estimated to have around 40 million subscribers by the end of 2024, according to a Visible Alpha poll of five analysts. This pales in comparison to Netflix's over 300 million subscribers in the same period, as reported by Reuters. The iPhone maker is reportedly losing over $1 billion annually on Apple TV+, according to a report from The Information in March.To encourage subscriber growth, Apple made its streaming service available on Android phones earlier this year, as reported by Bloomberg News. Peacock also raised the cost of its premium plus and ad-supported plans by $3 in July





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple TV+ Streaming Price Increase Apple Subscribers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple TV+ Raises Monthly Price amid $1 billion LossesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Apple TV+ Price Hike: Streaming Service Raises Monthly CostApple is raising the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service for the first time in nearly two years.

Read more »

Apple TV+ hikes monthly subscription price for Apple usersToday's Business Headlines: 08/20/25

Read more »

Apple boosts price of TV+ subscription by 30% to $13 a monthApple Inc. raised the monthly subscription price of its TV+ streaming platform by 30% to $13, part of a push to generate more revenue from services.

Read more »

Fans Are Furious With Apple TV+’s Latest Price HikeApple TV+ announced a major subscription price hike, marking its first increase in nearly two years and sparking strong fan reactions.

Read more »

Apple TV+ is raising its subscription price by 30%Apple TV+ is raising its price by 30%, following the path of many streamers who have increased their subscription costs.

Read more »