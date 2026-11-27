Apple has pulled the Talkie AI chatbot app from its App Store globally after reports that its virtual characters sent sexually inappropriate messages to children. The app had roughly 11 million monthly users and is developed by Chinese AI firm MiniMax.

Apple has removed the AI chatbot app Talkie from its App Store worldwide. The removal followed reports that the platform's virtual characters sent sexually inappropriate messages to children.

Talkie had roughly 11 million monthly users. Talkie is developed by Chinese artificial intelligence company MiniMax. It carries an 18+ rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app states that children aged under 14 or under 16 cannot sign up, depending on the country.

Also read Dating in the shires is so dire that I accidentally liked my cousin on an app

Apple Enforces Strict App Review Guidelines

However, child safety advocates have criticized its lax verification safeguards that allow users to self-report their age. Apple told FOX Business that the company enforces strict App Review Guidelines prohibiting offensive, sexual or pornographic material. Apple said it had previously taken action against the platform. Apple originally rejected Talkie: Personalized AI Chats in July 2023 for carrying a 13+ rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The developer was required to raise the rating to 18+ before launch. Apple later removed that app in December 2024 over objectionable user-generated content. It subsequently pulled the developer's other app, Talkie Lab - AI Playground, for sexual content. Apple also noted that as of Nov. 16, developers can declare whether their apps include Dating and Relationships features.

This declaration automatically triggers a minimum 18+ rating. All apps are required to complete those disclosures by Jan. 12, 2027. In Australia, Apple users must confirm they are 18 or older before downloading 18+-rated apps. Launched in 2023, Talkie promotes itself with the tagline Your dream chat partner awaits.

Experts Warn Of Emotional Risks For Children

It offers companions designed for sustained emotional engagement and human-like interactions. These often include romantic undertones and immersive storylines. Tama Leaver, an internet studies professor at Curtin University, told ABC News the platform's approach is particularly risky for young people still learning to navigate relationships. These tools really push on the edges of trying to keep young people engaging as much as possible, but there is no real sense of appropriateness in doing so, Leaver said.

It might be the case that a young person is actually investing quite heavily in the emotional landscape of these apps and making themselves quite vulnerable. Together with its Chinese version, Xingye, Talkie generated over 60% of MiniMax's income in 2024. The company stopped breaking out chatbot-related revenue shares this year. Other AI platforms have faced similar backlash over child safety this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China Cracks Down On Intimate AI Companions

Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot drew criticism from governments after it was used to create inappropriate content. In July, China cracked down on domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye. The crackdown banned intimate relationships for minors. It also ordered platforms to develop strict guardrails to curb emotional dependency and addiction risks.