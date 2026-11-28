Apple Passwords vs. Google Password Manager comes down to a standalone app against Chrome, and how each one syncs passwords across platforms.

Apple Passwords and Google Password Manager are both free and both run on your iPhone, but each one takes care of your logins differently. In the grand scheme of things, Apple Passwords and Google Password Manager are very similar, at least in terms of aesthetics and workflow.

Both feature a long, single, scrollable column of usernames associated with their respective sites or apps. Clicking or tapping one opens its username and password. The obvious difference is that Google Password Manager is a webpage or built into Chrome , whileOn an iOS device, Google Password Manager is built into Chrome, and your logins are stored in your Google account. The latter is convenient because it lets you access your passwords regardless of the browser.

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Just go to Google, tap your profile in the top right corner >. It works exactly the same on macOS, regardless of browser. If you want the full Google Password capability on an iOS device, go toThere's a bit of a trade-off between the two as well.