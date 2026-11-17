Thousands of users took to social media on Tuesday to report issues with several Apple services, including Apple Pay, the App store, iCloud, and Apple's Support.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264until TUE 11:45 AM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Cave Creek/New River FILE - Sticker with logo for Apple Pay at a point of sale system in Lafayette, California, December 25, 2021.

Photo courtesy Tech Trends. The company's system status page website showed the App Store, Apple Music, and AppleCare were having outages. Users took to social media to share they were also having unable to use Apple Pay or access their iCloud accounts. Thousands of users took to social media on Tuesday to report issues with several Apple services, including Apple Pay, the App store, iCloud, and Apple's Support.

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Big picture view: The issues reported by users about Apple's products come on the heels of several widespread outages in the last few days, including Microsoft and Chase Bank. Information for this article was taken from Downdetector's website and reactions from social media on Nov. 17, 2026. This story was reported from San Jose.