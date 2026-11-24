Apple TV+ original films deliver prestige cinema. Explore how F1, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Wolfwalkers showcase the platform's diverse movie catalog.

Apple TV+ has solidified its reputation as a creator of high-quality television, yet its film catalog arguably achieves an even more impressive level of prestige. When the film CODA won Best Picture in 2022, Apple became the first streaming service to claim the Academy's top prize. Despite this historic milestone, subscribers frequently discuss the series Severance more than the platform's extensive collection of original movies.

Scorsese And Pitt Lead Film Lineup

The service has quietly assembled an extraordinary range of talent, featuring Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the adrenaline-fueled F1, and the gorgeous animated fantasy Wolfwalkers. These films could not be more different from one another, but each demonstrates the creative ambition behind Apple's growing movie library. The platform offers considerably more variety than its television-dominated reputation might suggest, with worthwhile discoveries beyond its biggest releases.

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F1 features Brad Pitt playing a veteran racing driver returning for one last shot at glory. Director Joseph Kosinski makes this fairly conventional sports-movie premise feel exhilarating anyway. Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, joins a struggling Formula One team where his old-school instincts clash with the ambitions of talented younger driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, understands how to give speed a physical presence. The racing sequences put viewers close enough to the cars to appreciate the skill involved, while the noise and danger prevent the spectacle from feeling like a polished video-game demonstration. Pitt's relaxed charisma does much of the work between races, and Javier Bardem brings warmth as the team's owner.

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Music And History Drive Emotional Depth

Flora And Son, released in 2023, centers on a discarded guitar as an unlikely answer to a struggling mother-son relationship. In John Carney's film, it becomes the beginning of something much more interesting. Eve Hewson plays Flora, a Dublin single mother who hopes music might help her connect with her rebellious teenage son, Max. He rejects the instrument, so she decides to learn it herself.

This small reversal gives Carney room to explore music as a way of communicating when ordinary conversations keep going wrong. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jeff, an online guitar teacher in Los Angeles who encourages Flora's musical confidence. Their lessons are charming, but the movie is at its best when Flora's new enthusiasm starts changing how she sees her son. Hewson's rough-edged energy keeps the film from becoming syrupy, and the songs develop alongside the characters rather than arriving as interruptions.

After Once and Sing Street, Carney might seem to be revisiting familiar ground, but Flora and Son proves he still has plenty to say about people finding themselves through music. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon remains a difficult film to recommend casually. At more than three hours, its account of the murders of Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma demands attention, and its depiction of betrayal is often infuriating.

Animation And Historical Drama Contrast

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, whose marriage to Mollie Kyle, portrayed by Lily Gladstone, becomes entangled with the murderous schemes of his uncle, William King Hale, played by Robert De Niro. Gladstone's performance gives the story its emotional gravity. The horror is not confined to sudden violence; it lies in the intimacy of people who exploit those they claim to love.

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Although it occupies some of the same territory as great, suspenseful Western movies, Scorsese has no interest in romanticizing the frontier. His Oklahoma is a place where wealth invites predation and institutions fail those they are meant to protect. The length becomes part of the effect, allowing that injustice to reveal itself with terrible patience. This ambitious filmmaking is precisely what makes Apple's original catalog worth exploring for discerning viewers.

If Apple's film catalog seems dominated by big stars and awards-season dramas, Wolfwalkers serves as a wonderful reminder of what smaller-scale animation can accomplish. Produced by Ireland's Cartoon Saloon, the film follows Robyn, a young apprentice hunter who befriends Mebh, a girl with the extraordinary ability to become a wolf while she sleeps.

These films could not be more different from one another, yet they collectively demonstrate the creative ambition behind Apple's growing movie library. The service has quietly assembled an extraordinary range of talent, offering a catalog that extends far beyond the immediate spotlight on its streaming series. From intimate character studies to ambitious cinematic spectacles, there is an impressive amount of catching up to do for subscribers.