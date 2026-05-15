Apple-OpenAI Partnership Under Strain as ChatGPT Maker Explores Legal Options

Apple's partnership with OpenAI is reportedly under strain, with the ChatGPT maker exploring legal options over what it sees as a breakdown in its agreement with the iPhone giant. The tensions come less than two years after Apple introduced OpenAI integration into its Apple Intelligence system, allowing Siri to access ChatGPT responses and enabling iPhone users to sign up for ChatGPT subscriptions directly through iOS settings.

Apple 's partnership with OpenAI is reportedly under strain, with the ChatGPT maker exploring legal options over what it sees as a breakdown in its agreement with the iPhone giant.

According to a Reuters report, OpenAI believes it has not received the expected benefits from its deal with Apple and has discussed possible legal action internally. The tensions come less than two years after Apple introduced OpenAI integration into its Apple Intelligence system, allowing Siri to access ChatGPT responses and enabling iPhone users to sign up for ChatGPT subscriptions directly through iOS settings. Cracks inside partnership, the relationship reportedly worsened as Apple began expanding discussions with rival AI providers.

Apple has also reportedly grown cautious about its dependence on OpenAI and is now ready to fully open Apple Intelligence to third-party AI models rather than giving OpenAI a central role. Apple is expected to reveal more details about its AI strategy during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with Google's Gemini potentially helping power Apple's revamped Siri system later this year





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