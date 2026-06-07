Apple Music vs Spotify: A Decade of Disparities in Music Streaming

Apple Music, launched a decade ago, has seen numerous changes but still lags behind Spotify in consistency, social features, and innovative updates. Despite Apple's historical influence, Spotify's focus on shared experiences and regular updates have made it the leading music streaming service.

Apple Music , Apple's decade-old music streaming service, has evolved significantly over the years, with its subscriber base witnessing various logo changes, UI updates, and even a brief foray into social media integration.

However, despite these changes, Apple Music continues to lag behind competitors like Spotify in several key areas. The inconsistency in app performance across different platforms, the lack of robust social features, and the inferiority of Apple Music Replay compared to Spotify Wrapped are just a few of the challenges faced by Apple Music subscribers.

One of the primary reasons for this is Apple's approach to updating its music streaming service, which is tied to its operating systems and occurs at a slower pace compared to Spotify's frequent updates. This has led to a situation where Apple Music subscribers often have to wait for extended periods to enjoy new features, while Spotify users benefit from regular enhancements.

During last year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced its plans to unify its operating systems through a consistent design language, Liquid Glass. However, this promise of integration has not yet been reflected in the Apple Music experience, which remains inconsistent across platforms.

For instance, features like crossfade support and the Concerts tab have been introduced on iOS and iPadOS but are still not available on macOS. Furthermore, play counts on songs are only available on the Mac app, but they do not align with the data provided by Apple Music's All Time playlist. These inconsistencies have led many users, including myself, to prefer alternative platforms like Spotify, which offers a more consistent experience across devices.

Apple Music Replay, the service's annual review feature, has indeed improved over time, offering a detailed breakdown of a user's top songs, artists, albums, and genres. However, it still falls short of the unique and engaging experience provided by Spotify Wrapped, which includes features like the Listening Age, Top Song Quiz, and user comparisons.

Moreover, Spotify's integration of podcasts and audiobooks, along with its innovative Clubs and Listening Archive experiences, sets it apart from Apple Music. Despite Apple's historical influence on the music industry, it is Spotify that has pioneered many of the social features and streaming innovations that have reshaped the way we consume music. As Apple Music continues to play catch-up, Spotify's lead in music streaming shows no signs of abating





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