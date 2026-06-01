Apple Music May Be Considering a Free, Ad-Supported Tier

Code discovered in the Apple Music Android beta suggests Apple might be planning to introduce a free, ad-supported tier, aligning with competitors and potentially expanding its listener base, though past statements from executives indicate internal resistance to such a model.

Since its launch in 2015, Apple Music has operated on a subscription-only model, granting users access to its expanding music library. However, recent code discoveries suggest that this exclusive approach might be evolving.

Hidden references within the Apple Music code, uncovered by analysts, hint at the potential introduction of a free, ad-supported tier. Messages such as "premium access required" and "can't skip any more tracks" imply the existence of a non-premium option, likely with limitations compared to the standard subscription. While a free tier is the most straightforward interpretation, it is also possible that Apple could introduce a lower-cost, ad-supported plan instead.

The notion of a free tier has been debated within the company; some executives, including Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser, have previously argued against it, stating that music is art and should not be devalued by being offered for free, asserting that such a model harms artists and songwriters. The discovery of these references in the Android beta version indicates that any changes would likely be rolled out across both iOS and Android platforms, though a rollout may still be distant or could be abandoned entirely.

From a business perspective, a free tier could significantly boost Apple Music's user base, aligning with industry trends set by competitors like Spotify and YouTube Music, which have successfully used ad-supported models to attract listeners and convert them to paying subscribers. The move would represent a strategic shift, balancing artist compensation concerns with market competition and user acquisition





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Music Free Tier Ad-Supported Subscription Streaming Code Discovery Android Beta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MTV Music Generator: The Game That Shaped Grime MusicExplore how MTV Music Generator, a 1999 PlayStation game, became a pivotal tool for grime and electronic artists, influencing genres and launching careers despite its limitations.

Read more »

How to Access Apple TV for Free: Trials, Device Purchases, and Apple One Bundles ExplainedDiscover the different ways to enjoy Apple TV without paying, from a standard 7‑day trial and a 3‑month offer with new Apple hardware to a 30‑day Apple One bundle, and learn how to cancel before charges begin.

Read more »

Celine Dion Extends Paris Comeback with New 2027 DatesCeline Dion has announced new dates for her Paris comeback in 2027, delighting fans who missed out on tickets. The singer, 58, will perform on May 8, May 12, May 14, May 15, May 19, May 21, May 22, May 26, May 28, and May 29. The extension sparked a sea of delighted comments from fans, preparing for another round of battles to land a ticket.

Read more »

The best new music releases from Colorado artists in MayFrom indie offerings to punked-up hip hop, here's the best local music to add to your playlist.

Read more »