Explore hidden Apple Music features like Similar Artists, Radio Station infinity symbol, and curated New tabs to effectively discover indie music and new trends.

Apple Music provides a robust ecosystem for discovering new music through its dedicated New tab, Radio tab, and algorithmic similarity tools. The platform combines human curation with machine learning to help users explore indie artists, trending tracks, and global charts without relying solely on broad recommendations.

The New tab serves as the primary entry point for users seeking the latest releases and curated playlists. It features sections such as Best New Songs and New This Week, which are tailored to individual listening histories to ensure relevance. This personalization helps listeners stay updated on their favorite artists while introducing them to fresh content that aligns with their established tastes.

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Beyond personalized picks, the tab includes Daily Top 100 and City Charts that reflect global, national, and local listening trends. These metrics provide a pulse on what is popular in specific regions, allowing users to identify emerging hits and cultural shifts in music consumption across different geographic areas. It also displays Everyone's Listening To and Trending Songs for broader context.

Apple Music Radio offers six distinct stations, including live broadcasts from Apple Music Radio 1 that feature interviews and exclusive shows. This section allows users to explore Artists Take Over segments and listen to Latest Radio Episodes, providing a deeper context behind the music through celebrity and artist commentary. It serves as a strong alternative to broad algorithmic suggestions.

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The Apple Music Sessions feature within the Radio tab presents exclusive live performances and covers. These sessions offer a unique opportunity to hear artists perform their own songs and reinterpret tracks from others, adding a layer of exclusivity that is not available through standard streaming playlists. Fans can discover more about artists through these intimate takes on other people's songs.

For users who prefer a more targeted approach, the Similar Artists feature at the bottom of artist pages is highly effective. By analyzing the vibe and genre of a preferred artist, this tool recommends related acts, such as alternative groups linked to major indie names. This method creates a rabbit hole of discovery that allows users to dive deep into specific musical niches.

Training the system by liking specific songs and albums improves the accuracy of these recommendations. As the algorithm learns individual preferences, it begins to experiment with adding new songs that match the user's taste profile. This makes the discovery process increasingly intuitive and precise over time, especially for fans of specific genres or indie releases with few singles.

The infinity symbol option located under the playlist button of a currently playing song generates a dynamic radio station known as AutoPlay. This feature populates the next-up list with new tracks based on the current song's attributes, creating a seamless flow of similar music that encourages continuous listening and exploration.

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This method bypasses the need for manual search by automatically layering in tunes that complement the current vibe. It serves as an efficient way to discover new music that fits seamlessly into existing listening sessions, reducing friction and enhancing the overall user experience on the platform.

Finally, users can also ask Siri to play songs they like, which creates a radio station featuring their favorites while layering in other tunes they may not have heard before. Those songs typically go super well with the current vibe, offering another great way to discover new music. This integration of voice commands and algorithmic discovery ensures that listeners never lose touch with emerging talent.