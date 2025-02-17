Apple May Be Planning a Return to Larger iMacs

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is considering a larger-screen iMac, but no concrete details or release dates have been announced. The company is currently focused on other projects like the Mac Studio Display refresh and potential updates to its ProDisplay XDR monitor.

Apple might be planning to reintroduce a larger-screen all-in-one (AIO) desktop computer in the future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While Apple hasn't commented on plans to revive the 27-inch iMac or the iMac Pro, which were discontinued in 2022, Gurman suggests that the company remains interested in the professional market and is considering new Mac Pro and Mac Studio models. A larger-screen iMac is also on the horizon, although there's no concrete timeline for its release.

The hopes for a larger iMac variant were sparked when Apple redesigned the iMac with the M1 chip in 2021, but those expectations haven't materialized. Currently, Apple is reportedly focused on other projects, including a refresh of the Mac Studio Display expected next year and a potential update to its ProDisplay XDR monitor, which currently retails for $5,000.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted a 32-inch iMac with a mini-LED display release in 2024 or 2025, but there haven't been any recent developments to confirm this. Meanwhile, Apple's immediate focus seems to be on other products, including a refresh of the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, the transition to M5 silicon in MacBook Pros later this year, and updated Mac Pro and Mac Studio models. An M5-powered iPad Pro is also expected to launch next year





