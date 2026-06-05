Apple Martin Showcases Stunning Resemblance to Mother Gwyneth Paltrow in New Photos

Apple Martin, the 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, has showcased her striking resemblance to her mother in new photos on Instagram. The nepo baby was seen posing in a casual white minidress with white lace on the hem and sleeves, displaying a cool and carefree look. Apple's blond beauty and minimally made-up visage made her a dead ringer for her 53-year-old mother, even as she still bore a strong resemblance to her father, Chris Martin. Their daughter added a chic pair of slim-frame black sunglasses that were framed by her blond locks, which also highlighted her minimally made-up visage. Apple completed her look on a more rugged note with a large brown leather bag. She captioned the post 'Frolicking about ☀️✨✨✨✨,' while also tagging the fashion designer Chemena Kamali, who is the creative director of Chloé.

Apple Martin , the 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin , has showcased her striking resemblance to her mother in new photos on Instagram. The nepo baby was seen posing in a casual white minidress with white lace on the hem and sleeves, displaying a cool and carefree look.

Apple's blond beauty and minimally made-up visage made her a dead ringer for her 53-year-old mother, even as she still bore a strong resemblance to her father, Chris Martin. Their daughter added a chic pair of slim-frame black sunglasses that were framed by her blond locks, which also highlighted her minimally made-up visage. Apple completed her look on a more rugged note with a large brown leather bag.

She captioned the post 'Frolicking about ☀️✨✨✨✨,' while also tagging the fashion designer Chemena Kamali, who is the creative director of Chloé. Apple Martin highlighted the shocking resemblance she bears to her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, in new photos she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

'Frolicking about ☀️✨✨✨✨,' she captioned the post Martin was featured in a campaign for the French luxury brand earlier this month, and she appeared to be wearing its short-sleeve mini dress in silk mousseline & lace, which costs $3,990 on Chloé's website. Her mother showed her approval for the stunning photos by commenting with a barrage of twinkling emoji stars. Paltrow's daughter shared her mother's instantly recognizable bone structure, and with matching blond hair, they risked being mistaken for sisters.

Martin shared the photos shortly after Paltrow spoke for the first time about her daughter landing a movie role opposite her former Talented Mr. Ripley costar, Jude Law. The 53-year-old GOOP founder was talking to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show last week when she beamed over her mini-me child.

'I am really proud of her, really thrilling,' the Oscar winner said as she wore a pale blue sleeveless dress with slingback heels. When asked about Law, the blonde said, 'Jude Law is in it,' as if she was very impressed, adding that Owen Wilson was also starring in the film.

'It's incredible,' she offered as she smiled. When Guthrie asked the Marty Supreme actress what advice she would give to young people going into show business, she shared, 'That it's hard. It's a difficult road, but it's worth pursuing if that's their absolute truth.

' Her advice to up-and-coming stars was also to 'not read anything about themselves. ' The blond beauty was a dead ringer for her 53-year-old mother in a silk mousseline & lace Chloé minidress, which costs $3,990.

Paltrow's daughter shared her mother's instantly recognizable bone structure, and with matching blond hair, they risked being mistaken for sisters Martin's mother showed her approval for the stunning photos by commenting with a barrage of twinkling emoji stars Martin shared the photos shortly after Paltrow spoke for the first time about her daughter landing a movie role opposite her former Talented Mr. Ripley costar, Jude Law The GOOP founder was talking to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show last week when she beamed over her mini-me child Join the discussionDoes Apple Martin's quick rise in Hollywood highlight privilege or true talent in celebrity families? What's your view?

Paltrow then promoted her son Moses, whom she said is now signed with Interscope Records for his band People I've Met, which she called 'amazing.

' She went out of her way to share that Moses is 'such a nice boy' as she beamed. The actress was on Today to discuss bringing her Goop kitchen to New York City. The 22-year-old Apple will be starring in a Nancy Meyers movie, it was shared after graduating from college. Meyers has directed some of the most popular rom-coms of all time, including Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday and It's Complicated.

Her new film has just started production and is set for release on Christmas Day next year. In addition to Law and Wilson, the film stars Kieran Culkin and Penelope Cruz, according to Deadline. Paltrow has already worked with three of the other actors her daughter will star with.

Martin, 22, has landed her first major film role in a Nancy Meyers romantic comedy set to be released in 2027 Paltrow and Law played lovers in The Talented Mr Ripley; far right is Matt Damon She played Law's lover in 1999's The Talented Mr Ripley, worked with Cruz in the 2007 film The Good Night, and had scenes with Wilson in the 2001 comedy The Royal Tenenbaums. Other costars on the film include Tony Hale, Beverly D'Angelo, and Erin Doherty.

Martin said the role is a 'dream come true' The plot has not yet been disclosed, but Meyers dropped a hint three years ago that the film is semi-autobiographical. It is about 'a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,' she wrote onlin





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Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Nancy Meyers Jude Law Owen Wilson Penelope Cruz Kieran Culkin Tony Hale Beverly D'angelo Erin Doherty

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