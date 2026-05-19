Apple Martin Lands Major Film Role in Nancy Meyers' Upcoming Romantic Comedy

Apple Martin, the 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, has secured her first major film role in a highly-anticipated Nancy Meyers movie. The film, set for release on Christmas Day next year, also features A-list actors like Keiran Culkin, Jude Law, Penelope Cruz, and Owen Wilson.

Apple Martin , 22, has landed her first major film role in a Nancy Meyers romantic comedy set to be released on Christmas Day next year.

The film also stars A-list actors including Keiran Culkin, Jude Law, Penelope Cruz, and Owen Wilson. Martin, who recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Law, History, and Society, is making her feature film debut under Meyers' direction. She has also worked with her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, on several films, including The Talented Mr Ripley and The Good Night.

The untitled film is semi-autobiographical and is about 'a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do.

' Meyers is directing from her own script and producing alongside Ilona Herzberg, with Diana Pokorny and Paula Case as executive producers. Martin expressed her excitement in a note on her Insta Stories, writing, 'Dream come true!!! Thank you @nmeyers for taking a chance on me.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Martin Nancy Meyers Hollywood Film Career Romantic Comedy Keiran Culkin Jude Law Penelope Cruz Owen Wilson Nancy Meyers' Most Powerful Women In Tinseltow The Holiday The Talented Mr Ripley It's Complicated Dream Come True Nmeyers CAA Hudson Management Group Gap Self-Portrait Chloé French Fashion House Chanel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miss Manners: Am I reading too much into my male partner’s kindness toward his female friend?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Nancy Meyers Warner Bros Film Casts Tony Hale, Beverly D’Angelo & Apple MartinNancy Meyers' new Warner Bros. film has added Tony Hale, Beverly D'Angelo and Apple Martin to its cast, Deadline can report exclusively.

Read more »

TONY HALE, BEVERLY D'ANGELO & APPLE MARTIN BOARD NANCY MEYERS' NEW FILM FOR WARNER BROS.A new film starring Tony Hale, Beverly D'Angelo, and Apple Martin has been added to the Warner Bros. movie lineup. They all board Nancy Meyers' latest film.

Read more »

Apple Martin Lands Major Film Role in Nancy Meyers' Upcoming Romantic ComedyApple Martin, the 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, has secured her first major film role in a highly-anticipated Nancy Meyers movie. The film, set for release on Christmas Day next year, also features A-list actors like Keiran Culkin, Jude Law, Penelope Cruz, and Owen Wilson.

Read more »