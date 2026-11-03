Apple requires developers to declare AI sexual features by Jan 12, 2027, enforcing 18+ ratings to protect minors from virtual companions and location sharing risks.

Apple announced a significant policy shift regarding artificial intelligence and user safety, effective from November 16. The tech giant will require all app developers to explicitly declare whether their applications include features that facilitate sexual or romantic interactions between real people or with AI companions. This move targets the growing sector of virtual relationship bots that mimic human intimacy.

New App Store Declaration Rules

Developers submitting apps to the App Store must answer specific questions about their software's capabilities. If an app contains features allowing users to engage in romantic or sexual content with an AI, it will automatically receive a minimum age rating of 18+. This classification is designed to restrict access for minors and ensure parents are aware of the app's mature content.

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In addition to content restrictions, Apple is introducing requirements for location-based features. Developers must also declare if their apps allow real-world location sharing among users. Unlike the strict 18+ mandate for romantic AI, location sharing does not automatically trigger the highest age restriction. Instead, the rating will adapt based on local regulations in the user's region.

Regional Variations and Compliance Deadlines

Apple provided specific examples of how local laws influence these ratings. In Brazil, for instance, local regulations mandate that apps with location sharing capabilities receive a 16+ rating. Consequently, apps in that region will likely be assigned a 16+ official age rating rather than an 18+ rating. This ensures compliance with regional safety standards while maintaining a global framework for user protection.

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All developers with applications on the App Store must complete this declaration process by January 12, 2027. This extended timeline gives companies ample time to audit their existing applications, update their metadata, and prepare for the new compliance requirements. The deadline ensures a smooth transition for both developers and users without immediate disruption to current services.

Risks of AI Companions and Mental Health

Apple defines restricted AI chatbot apps as any "virtual companion that engages a user in sexual or romantic content." This definition covers apps built specifically for adult interactions as well as popular chatbot providers that allow such discussions. Elon Musk's Grok, for example, has modes with fewer content limitations. OpenAI was also reportedly working on an adult mode for its ChatGPT, although the company later clarified its stance on such features.

Experts warn that AI companions pose unique risks due to their ability to mimic human speech patterns and understand user desires. These virtual entities can form unhealthy attachments with vulnerable users, including minors who may struggle to differentiate virtual roleplaying from reality. Such attachments can lead to severe psychological issues, including delusions, hallucinations, and disordered thinking.

Real-World Consequences and Parental Controls

The consequences of these AI interactions have sometimes been tragic. Reports over the last two years have highlighted cases where users experienced severe disordered thinking. In one instance, a cognitively impaired retiree was invited by Meta's flirty AI chatbot to meet in a non-existent apartment in New York City. Such events underscore the potential dangers of unregulated AI intimacy.

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Receiving an 18+ age rating does not automatically block all users under 18 from accessing an app. However, these ratings provide parents with essential tools to limit their children's access via Apple's parental control settings. By using these age ratings, families can enforce boundaries and protect younger users from exposure to mature AI-driven content and location-sharing risks.