Apple MacBook Pro M5 Review: ProLED XDR Display and Pricing Breakdown

Apple unveils the MacBook Pro M5 with a ProLED XDR display, featuring 2000 nits brightness. We review the 14-inch M5 Pro model at $4099 and the 16-inch M5 Max at $7399.

Apple has officially released the latest iteration of its MacBook Pro lineup, introducing a significant upgrade to its display technology while maintaining its existing chassis design. The new devices feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips paired with a new ProLED XDR screen, a move that Apple intends to position as the premium standard for professional computing. Despite the high price tags, the company argues that the combination of performance and visual fidelity justifies the investment for power users.

ProLED XDR Display Specifications and Brightness

The defining feature of the new MacBook Pro models is the ProLED XDR display, which utilizes a tandem light-emitting diode technology that differs from standard OLED panels found in other laptops. This screen is available in two sizes: a 14.3-inch variant and a larger 16.3-inch option. Both displays offer high brightness levels, capable of reaching 1,000 nits of typical brightness for Standard Dynamic Range content. For High Dynamic Range tasks, the screens can peak at an impressive 2,000 nits, providing exceptional clarity and contrast that Apple describes as being designed specifically for professional workflows.

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14-Inch M5 Pro Model Pricing and Specs

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M5 Pro chip, Apple includes a larger 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. This configuration comes with 64GB of unified memory, allowing for robust multitasking and efficient data handling for creative professionals. The total cost for this specific configuration is set at $4,099. Apple positions this machine as a powerful yet portable option for users who need high performance in a slightly more compact form factor than the 16-inch model.

16-Inch M5 Max Model Pricing and Specs

The 16-inch variant of the new MacBook Pro is designed as an absolute behemoth of computing potential, targeting users who require maximum local processing power. This model features the M5 Max chip with a 40-core GPU variant and is equipped with 128GB of unified memory to support intensive local AI workloads. The price for this top-tier configuration is $7,399. Apple markets this device as the most sublime example of local computing in a mobile form factor, suitable for those who do not need to rely on cloud resources for heavy lifting.

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Performance Benchmarks and Chip Consistency

Apple continues to sell older MacBook Pro models that utilize the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as the new display upgrades. Performance benchmarks remain essentially identical between the older chassis models and the new ProLED XDR versions. This indicates that the primary differentiator between the product lines is the display quality rather than raw processing speed. Users looking for the same computational power can choose between the newer screen technology or the older, less expensive chassis depending on their budget and visual preferences.

Future Outlook and Local AI Capabilities

Rumors from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggest that next-generation OLED MacBooks may support additional features not yet present in the current ProLED XDR models. However, for consumers currently seeking the best local AI experience in a laptop, the new M5 Max MacBook Pro stands as the most premium device of its kind released this year. Apple appears to be catering to a K-shaped economy, offering ultra-high-end machines for those willing to spend nearly $3,000 or more, while acknowledging that affordability remains a barrier for many potential buyers.