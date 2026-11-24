Apple offers official battery replacements for 2017 MacBooks at $249, while self-repair for 2016 models costs under $150. However, legacy support ending makes upgrades the better choice.

Apple has established a specific official service path for replacing batteries in legacy MacBook laptops, yet the company restricts this direct repair option to only the oldest supported units. The manufacturer explicitly lists only the 2017 MacBook and the 2017 MacBook Air as eligible for this official service, setting a flat rate of $249 for these specific older models.

Official and DIY Repair Pricing Details

For MacBooks released in 2016, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the 12-inch MacBook, users must look elsewhere for cost estimates as official support is not listed. The independent repair resource iFixit provides detailed manuals and tools for users who wish to replace their own Mac batteries, offering a significantly lower price point for the hardware alone.

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Battery costs for these 2016 models range widely depending on the specific chassis size, starting at approximately $68 for the battery component of an 11-inch MacBook Air. At the higher end of this DIY spectrum, the battery for a 12-inch MacBook costs around $138, with additional expenses incurred if you require all specialized tools to complete the guide.

Challenges of Self-Repairing MacBooks

While the direct cost to a consumer for replacing a battery in a 10-year-old MacBook rarely exceeds $150 through self-service, the physical difficulty presents a major barrier. Even professional tech journalists express hesitation about opening these devices, citing the complexity and risk involved despite having proper tools and parts available.

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Choosing to visit a third-party repair shop introduces labor costs that significantly raise the total price, potentially pushing the final bill to at least $200 for a technician to complete the work. This comparison highlights that the financial savings of DIY repair are marginal when weighed against the technical expertise required.

Legacy Software Support Ending Soon

The decision to repair versus upgrade is complicated by Apple's aggressive timeline for shutting down support for Intel-based Macs, which affects the utility of these older devices. In approximately one year, Apple plans to completely remove support for legacy applications, a move that forces developers to deprecate older software versions sooner than expected.

Furthermore, outdated operating systems cannot meet modern privacy and security standards, rendering these older machines insecure for basic internet activities like web browsing. The software ecosystem is actively moving away from these platforms, making the hardware increasingly isolated from current digital services.

Why Upgrading Is The Practical Choice

Owners of 2016 MacBooks, such as the 12-inch MacBook, 11-inch MacBook Air, or first-generation MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, are advised to consider the end of their devices' functional lives. These laptops are often years behind on software updates and rely on outdated USB-C ports or legacy connector standards that lack modern compatibility.

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If a 2016 MacBook has remained functional for a decade, that endurance is notable, but the machine is likely extremely slow and unable to run current applications properly. The most prudent course of action is to migrate all data to iCloud and prepare for a new machine to ensure security and performance.