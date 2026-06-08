Apple launches watchOS 27 with Siri AI, smarter fitness tools, and a redesigned Apple Watch experience

Apple has unveiled watchOS 27 with Siri AI, smarter fitness tools, Apple Intelligence integration, redesigned apps, and improved everyday assistance for Apple Watch users.

Apple WWDC This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage Updated less than 32 minutes ago Apple has officially unveiled watchOS 27 at WWDC 2026, bringing one of the biggest updates yet to the Apple Watch.

The new software introduces Siri AI, expanded Apple Intelligence features, smarter fitness tools, and a refreshed user interface designed to make the smartwatch more useful throughout the day. The update is part of Apple’s broader push to bring Apple Intelligence across its ecosystem. While the Apple Watch has long focused on health and fitness, watchOS 27 aims to make the device more proactive, contextual, and capable of handling everyday tasks directly from the wrist.

Recommended Videos One of the headline additions is Siri AI, a dedicated AI-powered assistant experience for Apple Watch. Users can interact with Siri using natural language, ask follow-up questions, and perform tasks across apps more efficiently. Siri AI is powered by Apple Intelligence and is designed to understand context better, making interactions feel more conversational than before. Siri AI and Apple Intelligence take center stage Apple is also expanding Apple Intelligence features on the Apple Watch.

Siri can now provide more contextual assistance, while smart suggestions throughout the system aim to surface relevant information when users need it most. The company has also improved the Smart Stack, which now uses better prediction algorithms to recommend useful actions and widgets based on daily routines. Messages gains additional intelligence features, including Live Translation and smart action suggestions that can help users quickly respond to messages or share information such as their location.

Fitness remains a major focus of watchOS 27. Workout Buddy returns with more personalized coaching and motivation powered by Apple Intelligence. The Workout app has also been redesigned to make frequently used features easier to access, while Apple Music can automatically suggest playlists based on workout type and listening habits.

Apple has also introduced features such as automatic volume adjustment based on ambient noise levels, improved notification management, and enhancements to the Notes app, which is now available directly on the Apple Watch. Which Apple Watches will get watchOS 27? Compatibility is one of the biggest changes this year. Apple has significantly narrowed support for older Apple Watch models.

Reports indicate watchOS 27 will be available on newer Apple Watch hardware, including recent Series models, Ultra models, and the latest SE variants, while several older generations are being left behind. Apple later clarified that support includes Apple Watch Series 9 and newer devices. The developer beta is available now, while the public beta is expected to launch in July. Apple plans to release the final version of watchOS 27 later this fall alongside its broader software rollout.

With Siri AI, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, and new health and productivity tools, watchOS 27 represents Apple’s most ambitious attempt yet to transform the Apple Watch from a fitness companion into a more capable everyday assistant.





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