Apple Issues Spyware Alerts in 99 Countries Amid High-Profile Targets

Apple has issued spyware threat notifications to users in 99 countries following detected mercenary attacks. German officials confirm federal targeting.

Apple has issued urgent security notifications to users across 99 countries following the detection of sophisticated mercenary spyware threats. The company confirmed that these attacks target high-profile individuals, including politicians and activists, with significant implications for digital privacy. This latest wave of warnings highlights the escalating sophistication of cyber threats aimed at influential figures globally. Users are urged to take immediate steps to secure their devices against potential exploitation.

Global Scope of Mercenary Spyware Threats

Apple sent out a batch of threat notifications in late October 2026, revealing that the company had detected further mercenary spyware attacks. These notifications were distributed to affected users in 99 distinct countries, marking a significant expansion in the geographic scope of the threat. Apple has not yet attributed these potential attacks to any specific person or region, maintaining that the source remains unknown. This development follows a pattern of targeted campaigns against high-profile individuals, a hallmark of so-called mercenary spyware.

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The term "mercenary" refers to well-funded cyber-espionage tools often sold to governments or private entities for targeting political dissidents, journalists, and activists. When Apple identifies signs of such an attack or an attempt on a device, it triggers what it calls a "threat notification." This proactive measure is designed to alert users to potential compromises even before immediate damage is evident. The current alerts indicate that the infrastructure for these attacks is widely accessible and actively being utilized by unknown actors.

German Officials Confirm Targeting

German officials have confirmed that members of the federal government and parliament were among those targeted by these spyware attacks. Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger stated that government employees received the warning notifications from Apple. Although Germany has not disclosed the exact number of individuals affected, the confirmation underscores the severity of the threat to national security infrastructure. This disclosure aligns with previous incidents where German federal positions were identified as targets for digital espionage.

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The Federal Office for Information Security in Germany has advised those who received the warning to assume the attack succeeded. This cautious stance reflects the high capability of mercenary spyware to infiltrate devices without user interaction. There is no confirmation from German representatives regarding whether the spyware successfully infected any specific devices. The lack of public details suggests that investigations are ongoing and sensitive in nature. This official position contrasts with Apple's silence on the specific countries receiving alerts, highlighting a gap in public transparency.

Zero-Click Attacks and Device Risks

Journalists and security experts are scrutinizing whether these recent notifications involve "zero-click" attacks, a particularly dangerous method of exploitation. A zero-click attack allows malicious code to be sent to a device through exploit-based mechanisms without any action from the user. These attacks are considered especially damaging because they bypass traditional security measures that rely on user caution. While not confirmed for this specific spate of notifications, the potential for zero-click vectors raises the stakes for targeted individuals.

Previous incidents in February 2026 and earlier in 2024 involved over 150 countries, indicating a persistent and global threat landscape. Apple has consistently described these mercenary attacks as directed at high-profile targets rather than the general public. However, the inclusion of government officials in recent alerts suggests a broadening of the attack surface. The sophistication required for such attacks implies involvement from state-level actors or highly resourced criminal groups. This context adds urgency to the recommendations provided by Apple for device security.

Recommended Security Measures for Users

Apple has issued specific recommendations for users who receive these threat notifications to mitigate potential risks. The primary advice is to enable Lockdown Mode, a security feature available in iOS 16 or later. This mode restricts certain features and blocks most messaging attachments to reduce the attack surface. Users are advised to navigate to Settings, select Privacy & Security, and activate Lockdown Mode immediately. This step is critical for high-risk users who may be specifically targeted by advanced spyware.

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Additionally, Apple recommends keeping devices fully updated to ensure the latest security patches are installed. Users should rely on robust security passcodes such as Face ID or Touch ID to prevent unauthorized access. For those suspecting compromise, Apple suggests requesting assistance through Access Now, an organization specializing in digital security for at-risk individuals. Users should also check their account status by signing in through the official Apple Account page rather than clicking any suspicious links. This careful approach helps verify account integrity without exposing users to further phishing attempts.

The combination of these measures provides a layered defense against sophisticated spyware threats. While Lockdown Mode may impact device functionality by blocking certain web technologies, the trade-off is essential for high-profile users. The global nature of these alerts, affecting 99 countries, indicates a coordinated or widespread campaign. Users are encouraged to remain vigilant and adhere to Apple's guidelines to protect their digital privacy. The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing investigations into the sources of these mercenary attacks.