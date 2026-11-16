Apple is testing daily usage limits for more complex Siri AI interactions

Basic Siri requests will remain free and unlimited.

Frequent users of some Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features will require an iCloud Plus subscription to avoid limits. ﻿is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.

Apple released betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, and macOS 27.3 today, and the company is using the update to test new per device daily usage limits for some Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features, Basic Siri commands and requests will remain free and unlimited, but more advanced features that rely on cloud-based processing like generating, cleaning up, or extending images in Photos will be subjected to the daily limits. There are four categories of limited usage,reports, including using Siri AI for “multi-step, personal context requests,” image generation and editing tools, automations in Shortcuts that “rely on Apple Foundation Cloud and Cloud Pro Models,” and third-party apps that use those same cloud models.

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Apple hasn’t specified exactly how many times those features and tools can be used each day before limits are reached, but they’ll vary based on the task. The company reportedly plans to provide notifications when users are approaching their limit and have finally reached it. Instead of having to wait until midnight each day for your usage to reset, most of Apple’s existing iCloud Plus plans will include higher daily limits at their same price.

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The $2.99/month 200GB subscription includes 2x the usage, the $9.99/month 2TB plan includes 5x the usage, while the $29.99/month 6TB and $59.99 12TB/month options bump the usage limit to 10x and 20x, respectively. Family members sharing an iCloud Plus subscription will have a shared usage pool that’s used on a first come, first served basis.for that app’s intelligent assistant through $49.99 Intelligence Usage Packs that are expected to be added to other Apple Creator Studio apps this month, including Pixelmator Pro, Final Cut Pro, Motion, plus Pages, Keynote, and Numbers..

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