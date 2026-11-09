Apple iPhone Grey List Blocks Political Terms and Inflammatory Phrases

Researcher Derik Kauffman reveals Apple's hidden grey list of 100,000 words blocking autocomplete for political, sexual, and violent terms on iPhones.

Apple operates a hidden 'grey list' containing approximately 100,000 words and phrases that the tech giant refuses to autocomplete or suggest for swipe-typing on iPhones. Researcher Derik Kauffman discovered this extensive database, which restricts suggestions for terms related to sex, drugs, violence, and significant political expressions. While users can still type these restricted terms manually, the system actively suppresses them from predictive text suggestions in most scenarios.

Discovery of the 100000 Entry Restricted Database

Derik Kauffman initially identified the issue in September when he noticed his iPhone stuttering during swipe-typing on certain sensitive phrases. He observed that the keyboard would stumble over terms like 'bad boy' or 'white man' while allowing 'bad girl' or 'black man' without hesitation. Curious about this inconsistency, he utilized AI tools to scan the iPhone operating system and located a compendium of restricted entries deep within the code.

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The list includes approximately 100,000 specific entries that Apple refuses to autocomplete or swipe-type for users. The vast majority of these phrases relate to sexual content, drug use, and violent acts. However, the list also restricts dozens of political expressions and international dispute terms. If a user attempts to type 'Trump dictator' or 'sleepy Joe,' the device will refuse to autocomplete the sentence. Other restricted phrases include 'Kashmir issue,' 'Tibetan independence,' 'United Ireland,' and 'illegal immigrant.'

Global Language Restrictions and Political Bias Evidence

Restrictions extend beyond English to include major languages with specific political and cultural sensitivities. In Hindi, the iPhone prevents users from typing 'Modi braggart' or 'Rahul is Pappu,' which are criticisms of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his opponent Rahul Gandhi. French speakers face blocks on phrases such as 'immigration too high,' 'termination of pregnancy,' and 'Kristallnacht,' the German name for the 1938 anti-Jewish pogrom.

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Hebrew speakers are similarly restricted from using the phrase 'occupied territories.' In English, the system shows unusual inconsistencies, such as allowing 'read smut' while blocking 'read gay smut.' It also prohibits swipe-typing 'questioning my sexuality,' 'I'm gay,' or 'support gays.' These varied restrictions demonstrate how Apple filters human communication across different linguistic contexts.

Independent Verification by AI Cybersecurity Expert

Matt Suiche, from the AI cybersecurity company Tolmo, independently recreated the same grey list from Apple's software. His examination of Apple's internal data yielded a near-perfect match when cross-referenced against Derik Kauffman's discovery. This independent verification confirms the existence and scale of the database within the iPhone operating system.

Matt Suiche stated that this discovery offers a look at how human communication has been potentially influenced and filtered for years inside messaging apps. The Daily Mail contacted Apple for comment regarding these findings. The confirmation from an independent cybersecurity expert strengthens the evidence that this is a deliberate and systematic feature rather than a random coding error.

Impact on User Communication and Historical Controversies

Derik Kauffman described the practice as a very light-touch form of censorship. He argued that at the scale Apple operates, even a light touch can have a big impact on user expression. The list may have been intended to prevent accidental typing of rude or inflammatory phrases. However, the inclusion of political insults and international dispute terms suggests a broader intent to shape discourse.

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This is not the first time Apple's autocorrect features have caused controversy among users and experts. Last year, social media users were surprised to find that the iPhone's speech-to-text system typed out 'Trump' when users said 'racist.' Apple claimed this error arose from an issue in the speech recognition model. Many experts suggested it was likely the result of a deliberate change to influence output.

A former Apple employee who worked on the Siri AI assistant told the New York Times that the incident smelled like a serious prank. The existence of the grey list now provides tangible evidence that such filtering is built into the system architecture. This revelation raises significant questions about the balance between user safety and freedom of expression in digital communication tools.