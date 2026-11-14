Apple iPadOS 27.2 Update Enhances iPad Split View Multitasking

Apple introduced iPadOS 27.2 to streamline Split View multitasking on iPads, reducing the need for users to purchase the iPhone Duo for similar productivity features.

Apple released the iPadOS 27.2 software update in October 2026 to significantly improve multitasking capabilities for iPad users. This latest iteration simplifies the Split View feature, which has been available since iOS 9 launched in 2015. The update aims to make side-by-side app usage more intuitive and efficient across all compatible devices.

Streamlining iPadOS Split View Interface

The core mechanism of the iPadOS 27.2 update focuses on reducing the friction involved in organizing multiple applications. Users can now utilize window controls or the menu bar to select an additional app and specify its position on the screen. This method allows for immediate placement of panels on either the left or right side without complex manual adjustments.

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Before this release, the process required tedious manual resizing of both active applications. Users had to launch the first app and shrink it down before swiping up to access a second application. The new system eliminates this cumbersome workflow, offering a smoother experience that resembles the setup found on the iPhone Duo.

Comparison With iPhone Duo Hardware

The iPhone Duo, which became available in stores in October 2026, was marketed as a premium split-screen device. It features a hardware-based solution where users can open another app from the exposed home menu section of the foldable screen. The iPadOS 27.2 update brings software-based functionality that closely mirrors these advertised hardware advantages.

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Both devices now allow users to toggle the Open in Split View option by holding a finger on an app icon. This action works from either the home menu or the app library. The result is the ability to concurrently access two separate applications or two different windows within the same app for enhanced productivity.

Strategic Impact On Device Sales

The improved multitasking features provide a compelling reason for users to keep their current iPads. The iPhone Duo has a retail price of $1,999, making it a significant investment for consumers. Apple has updated the iPad experience to feel similar to the iPhone Duo, potentially reducing the incentive for users to upgrade to the expensive foldable hardware.

This strategic move allows iPad owners to enjoy modern multitasking enhancements without the high cost associated with the iPhone Duo. The software update effectively narrows the productivity gap between the traditional tablet form factor and the new foldable smartphone category.

Enhanced Siri AI Capabilities

Beyond Split View, the iPadOS 27.2 update includes improvements to Siri AI capabilities. These enhancements contribute to a more integrated and intelligent user experience on iPad devices. The combination of better voice assistance and streamlined multitasking creates a more versatile tool for daily tasks.

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Current iPad users will notice that their devices are staying competitive with other modern Apple products. The update ensures that productivity on the iPad remains accessible and efficient, maintaining its relevance in the market alongside newer hardware releases.