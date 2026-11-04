Apple iPad mini 7 Review: OLED Display and A20 Pro Chipset Launch

The new Apple iPad mini features an 8.5-inch OLED screen, A20 Pro processor, and IP67 water resistance. Starting at $699, this major update brings Pro-level display tech to a compact form factor.

Apple has officially launched the latest iteration of its compact tablet lineup, introducing significant hardware upgrades that elevate the device beyond its previous generation. The new model arrives with an 8.5-inch OLED display, a newly designed chassis that is both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and the powerful A20 Pro chipset. This release marks a pivotal moment for the product line, which had seen minimal changes in recent years, by integrating premium features previously reserved for larger or more expensive models.

OLED Display Replaces LCD Panel

The most substantial visual upgrade is the transition from an LCD panel to an OLED screen, delivering twice the peak brightness for HDR content at 1,200 nits. SDR brightness has also increased slightly from 500 to 600 nits, while the minimum brightness drops to just 1 nit for comfortable nighttime use. The contrast ratio now stands at 2,000,000:1, far surpassing the 1,000:1 range typical of older LCD screens. This technology ensures exceptionally deep blacks and superior overall contrast, making the tablet an ideal portable cinema for watching movies on flights or in dimly lit environments. However, the refresh rate remains fixed at 60Hz, a notable omission given that the iPhone 17 received a ProMotion high-refresh-rate screen in 2025. This decision likely reflects the less competitive pressure in the tablet market compared to smartphones, though it remains a point of contention for users accustomed to smoother scrolling.

Also read New iPad mini review: OLED display, A20 Pro chip, and price hike defined

Physical Design and Build Quality Changes

Apple has refined the physical dimensions of the device to improve portability without sacrificing structural integrity. The new chassis measures 5.4mm in thickness, down from 6.3mm, and weighs 0.56 pounds, reduced from 0.65 pounds. Cellular-enabled models have also seen weight reductions, dropping from 0.66 to 0.58 pounds. The aluminum unibody construction retains its solid feel, but the available color options are now limited to midnight and starlight shades. The display bezels have been noticeably thinned to accommodate the larger 8.5-inch screen, up from the 8.3-inch panel found in the prior model. These dimensional tweaks result in a device that feels closer to a true pocketable computer, allowing users to carry it everywhere with minimal consideration for bulk or weight.

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A20 Pro Chipset and Durability Features

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A20 Pro processor, a brand-new chip released simultaneously with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo. This represents a significant leap from the A17 Pro used in the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro series and the previous iPad mini generations. The upgrade ensures robust performance for demanding tasks and gaming. Additionally, the tablet introduces an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it the first iPad to achieve this level of durability. It also includes a new speaker system for enhanced audio output and supports fast-charging capabilities, following the introduction of this feature in last year's iPad Pro. For users working in bright conditions, a nano-texture glass front option is available to reduce glare through etched glass that scatters reflections effectively.

Pricing Strategy and Market Positioning

The starting price for the new iPad mini with 128GB of storage is set at $699. This represents a $200 increase over the original launch price of the previous model two years ago, though it is only $100 more than the discounted price Apple offered during the summer preceding this release. The combination of higher costs and Pro-level features like the OLED screen and A20 Pro chipset leads some observers to view it as an iPad Pro mini. While the technological advancements are impressive, particularly in display quality and processing power, the price hike raises questions about value for the average consumer. The device appeals strongly to users prioritizing portability and media consumption, but the lack of a high-refresh-rate screen and the premium price point may limit its mass-market appeal compared to standard iPad models.