Apple Introduces AI‑Centric iPadOS 27 at WWDC 2026

iPadOS 27 debuts with Apple Intelligence, a new Siri powered by large language models, faster app launches, refined AirDrop, and AI‑enhanced photo editing, while offering a customizable Liquid Glass UI and hardware‑specific feature restrictions.

Apple unveiled iPadOS 27 at the WWDC 2026 keynote, positioning the latest operating system as the first true AI‑driven experience for the iPad line. The announcement marked a shift away from the incremental multitasking enhancements of previous releases; instead, iPadOS 27 is built around Apple Intelligence , a re‑imagined Siri that runs on large language models jointly developed with Google Gemini.

The new Siri arrives as a dedicated app that behaves like a conversational AI hub, allowing users to launch chats, request document assistance, brainstorm ideas, and tap into Visual Intelligence features directly from the iPad. By analysing the visual context of the active screen, Siri can surface relevant information without the user having to search manually-for example, it can suggest the best photos from a specific day when asked in iMessage, or retrieve links and details embedded in other apps.

These capabilities are part of a broader strategy to make the iPad act as a personal AI assistant rather than merely a larger tablet. Beyond the conversational upgrades, iPadOS 27 brings a suite of performance and reliability improvements that affect everyday tasks. Apps launch noticeably faster, AirDrop connections are more stable, and system‑wide refinements smooth out latency across the board.

Apple has aligned the core feature set of iPadOS 27 with iOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate, sharing a unified codebase to ensure a consistent experience across phones, tablets, and desktop computers. However, some of the most advanced AI features, such as the ability to customise Siri's voice, are restricted to premium hardware: devices equipped with the M4 chip and at least 12 GB of RAM, the iPhone 17 Pro, and M3‑based Macs with similar memory specifications.

Users who do not meet these thresholds will still receive the baseline AI enhancements but will miss out on the full suite of personalisation tools. The UI also received a visual overhaul aimed at balancing aesthetic ambition with accessibility. Apple introduced a new "Liquid Glass" slider that lets users choose between a highly translucent interface and a more opaque, high‑contrast mode, addressing complaints that the previous design was either too faint or overly tinted.

App icons have been sharpened, and additional glass‑layer effects have been added to improve recognisability, especially when custom themes like the 2025 "Clear" option are active. In the Photos app, a new Tools button aggregates advanced AI‑powered editing functions. The Clean‑Up tool has been revamped to remove unwanted objects or people more accurately, while Extend and Spatial Reframe let users expand backgrounds and adjust perspective after a shot has been taken, borrowing technology from the Vision Pro ecosystem.

These editing capabilities are free and work on existing images regardless of the device that captured them. Apple noted that the updated Siri and broader Apple Intelligence features will not be rolled out in the European Union or China at launch due to regulatory constraints, with the company promising to seek compliance solutions for China while continuing negotiations with EU authorities over the Digital Markets Act.

A public beta is expected in July, with the full release slated for the fall of 2026





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