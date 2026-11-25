An in-depth review of the Apple iMac with M6 chip reveals that while the 24-inch all-in-one desktop retains its beloved colorful design and sharp screen, the $1,499 price tag feels steep for a $200 increase over the previous model.

The Apple iMac with M6 represents the company's sole entry into the all-in-one desktop market, maintaining a distinct appeal for families, students, and home office users who value simplicity. This 24-inch desktop combines a compact form factor with a vibrant aesthetic, offering a sharp screen, integrated speakers, and minimal setup requirements for light-to-moderate creative work. By skipping the M5 generation entirely, Apple has jumped two chip generations to debut its first 2nm processor in a desktop computer, all while leaving the exterior design from 2021 virtually unchanged.

Performance Upgrades and Pricing Structure

Apple has priced the new iMac at $1,499 for the base model featuring the 10-core M6 chip, while the upgraded 12-core version is available for $1,699. These figures represent a $200 increase over the original launch prices of the M4 iMac introduced in 2024, though they align with the higher price points Apple applied to those models earlier this year. The decision to invest in the M6 chip comes at a significant cost premium compared to opting for a Mac mini, which offers raw performance at a lower price point but lacks the integrated all-in-one experience that defines the iMac's identity.

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The visual transition from the previous generation is subtle to the point of invisibility for most users. Placing the new M6 model next to a 2021 version reveals nearly identical dimensions, with the desktop measuring 21.5 inches wide, 18.1 inches tall, and extending 5.8 inches deep. The 10-core configuration weighs 9.7 pounds, while the 12-core variant tips the scale at 9.8 pounds, making it lightweight enough for occasional room-to-room movement despite the heavy reliance on aluminum construction. The casing continues to utilize 100% recycled aluminum for the stand, with recycled materials accounting for 15% of the entire computer's weight.

Color Options and Physical Design Flaws

Apple continues to offer a wide spectrum of exterior colors, including blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green, and silver, ensuring that the keyboard, Magic Mouse, and cables match the chassis perfectly. The magnetic power cord connection helps keep the back of the computer tidy, contributing to a setup that feels more thoughtful and cohesive than average Windows all-in-one competitors. However, the design retains notable functional limitations, specifically the lack of height-adjustable stands that are common on rival Windows all-in-ones. The iMac can only tilt forward or backward, and while Apple offers a VESA mount alternative at no extra cost, users must still source their own mounting arm, which contradicts the plug-and-play ethos of the device.

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For a machine marketed partly toward families, the inability to adjust the screen height presents a genuine ergonomic hurdle. Despite this oversight, the aluminum build quality remains excellent, and the slim profile continues to look sophisticated from almost every angle. The colorful aesthetic strikes a balance between being cheerful and professional, avoiding the toy-like appearance that can plague brightly colored electronics. The integration of matching accessories ensures that the entire setup feels unified and deliberate, reinforcing the brand's commitment to design consistency even as the underlying hardware evolves.

Input Devices and Display Specifications

Each iMac ships with a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse, with an option to upgrade to a Magic Trackpad for an additional $50. The included Magic Keyboard offers sufficient key travel for comfortable long-duration typing and maintains a low-profile design that promotes natural wrist positioning. While the base $1,499 model includes a keyboard with a Lock key but no Touch ID, the $1,699 12-core model includes a Touch ID keyboard for secure login and purchase approval. Users paying an extra $80 can opt for a version with both Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad, providing flexibility for those who require both features. The Magic Mouse, while color-matched, remains a divisive accessory due to its low shape and lack of ergonomic comfort for extended use.

The 23.5-inch display delivers a resolution of 4,480 by 2,520 pixels at a density of 218 pixels per inch, rendering text with crisp clarity and rich, accurate colors. The panel supports P3 wide color, True Tone technology for ambient light adaptation, and displays over 1 billion colors, reaching a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Despite these solid specifications, the LED panel is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and lacks HDR support, OLED contrast, and touch functionality. This combination makes the display feel slightly outdated for a desktop computer priced at $1,499, particularly when compared to the fluidity of 120Hz interfaces found on competing screens.