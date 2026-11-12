Apple HomeView 7‑inch Smart Hub Hits UK Streets on 13 November

Apple's HomeView, priced at £299, launches in the UK on 13 November offering facial‑recognition‑based personalised displays and a limited set of native apps.

Apple's latest smart‑home gadget, the HomeView, is set to hit UK markets on 13 November for £299. The seven‑inch device sits on a domed speaker base and uses facial recognition to switch between up to six user profiles, displaying personalised content such as messages, music and calendar events.

Device Features and Design

The HomeView comes in a free‑standing silver model and a wall‑mounted variant that carries the same price point of £299. The wall‑mounted version requires an external mount and power solution, adding an extra cost between £54.95 and £119.95, which can bring a total outlay to £418.95.

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Apple markets the HomeView as a 'smart home management' system, with a built‑in speaker and an adjustable hinge that allows the screen to tilt at any angle. The device is always on and must remain plugged into power to function.

Apple offers four colours for the free‑standing unit-Space Grey, Silver, Starlight and Rose Pink-while the wall‑mounted model is available only in Space Grey and Silver. The HomeView is compatible with up to six users and relies on Apple Intelligence and Siri for voice control.

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Facial Recognition and Personalisation

To set up a profile, users simply scan their face. Once recognised, the device displays the appropriate user's data. For example, when the author tapped Messages after a scan, a message list appeared. When another household member looked at the screen, the messages disappeared and an error message stating 'Recognition required to open Messages' appeared. The feature is useful for keeping personal content private in shared living situations.

However, the HomeView's always‑on display means it can be difficult to tell when the device has switched profiles. The switch occurs automatically as different faces are recognised, but the subtle transition may go unnoticed in casual use.

Lack of App Store and Limited Third‑Party Support

Apple designed the HomeView without an App Store, limiting it to native apps such as Apple Music, Messages, Calendar, FaceTime and Safari. Third‑party apps cannot be downloaded onto the device. The author attempted to use Spotify, but only basic playback functions were available; there was no search capability, forcing users to resort to an iPhone for new content.

Because of the limited app ecosystem, HomeView might appeal mainly to power Apple users who rely on built‑in services, while those who depend on services like WhatsApp, Ring or non‑Apple music platforms may find it lacking.

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Availability and Future Outlook

Customers can pre‑order the HomeView from today, with shipments expected to begin on 13 November. The speaker‑base version remains the most affordable route for households wanting a compact smart‑home presence. Apple has not announced any updates to the feature set or software beyond the initial release, leaving it unclear whether the HomeView will receive expanded app support or additional hardware revisions in the future.

Overall, the HomeView offers a sleek, face‑recognition‑driven interface that fits comfortably by a kitchen counter or on a wall. Its value proposition will depend on how much users value built‑in Apple services versus the flexibility of third‑party applications. The product's arrival this month may set the tone for Apple's broader strategy in the smart‑home market.