The Apple HomePod Mini 2 disappoints consumers with a $150 MSRP and lack of Siri integration, prompting comparisons to the cheaper original model despite minor audio upgrades.

Consumers are expressing significant frustration with the Apple HomePod Mini 2 following its launch in October 2026, citing an unjustified price increase and the absence of key AI features. The device, which retails at a $150 MSRP, has faced criticism for offering marginal improvements over its predecessor while demanding a higher cost from buyers.

Pricing Discrepancies and Consumer Dissatisfaction

The Apple HomePod Mini 2 carries a $50 premium compared to the original HomePod, which was repriced at $130 after an initial higher cost. This aggressive markup has left many potential buyers with a negative perception of the product's value proposition. Critics argue that the steep price jump far outweighs the modest upgrades and capabilities provided by the new hardware.

Also read The first Nvidia RTX Spark mini PCs launch today from Asus, Dell, and MSI

Performance Issues and Siri AI Omissions

Despite the higher cost, reviews indicate the HomePod Mini 2 fails to deliver a proportionate upgrade in functionality. Tech outlets have highlighted the borderline unusable features on devices like Apple HomeView and the general struggles of personal assistants in performing tasks that superior AI helpers could handle. The complete absence of Siri AI in the new model has been particularly disappointing for users who expected continued integration of Apple's voice assistant technology.

Audio Quality and Upgrade Justification

While the HomePod Mini 2 features an enhanced smart home hub and full sound capabilities within its small size, these benefits are not enough to justify the $150 price tag. The product boasts four-speaker surround sound, which is its primary technical advancement over the first generation. However, this single improvement is widely considered insufficient to warrant the increased expenditure for the average consumer.

Advertisement

Competitive Value and User Comparisons

Several reviewers gave the product a 7.2 out of 10 rating, citing a lack of major upgrades, unreliable speaker output, and the absence of Siri AI. Despite these criticisms, reviewers acknowledged the clean sound, color variety, and simple setup of the device. Nevertheless, these middling assessments make the decision to raise the price appear even more questionable. Many users suggest that the first-generation HomePods remain the superior choice for those seeking value.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

Unless Apple decides to reduce the price of the HomePod Mini 2, there appear to be few legitimate reasons for customers to purchase the new model over the original. Some consumers point out that the first-generation models offer better bang for buck as a Bluetooth speaker, especially considering issues with Siri recognizing voices. The market response suggests that Apple may need to reassess its pricing strategy to remain competitive in the smart home audio sector.