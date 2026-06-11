A researcher discovered that Apple's iOS keyboard maintains an undisclosed gray list of about 100,000 words and phrases it will not autocomplete or swipe-type, including political terms like dictator Trump and covid was a hoax.

Apple maintains an undisclosed multilingual gray list of tens of thousands of words and phrases that its iOS keyboard will not autocomplete or swipe-type, according to researcher Derik Kauffman.

The list is not a hard ban, as iPhone users can still type any words they choose when drafting emails and texts. However, the flagged terms will not be suggested via autocomplete or swipe-typing in most cases. Kauffman, founder of scientific error detection startup Blacklight, estimated a conservative count of about 100,000 gray-listed words and phrases, not including Chinese characters.

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Apple Keyboard Gray List Controls Autocomplete

The find opens a window into how Apple manages the tradeoff between anticipating what hundreds of millions of iPhone users are trying to say and preventing the devices from offering offensive or politically charged suggestions, something he said could quietly shape how they communicate. Apple did not comment directly on the size or composition of the list or its reasons for flagging certain political terms.

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Apple said in an email that iPhone users always had the option to type specific words or phrases and could always override any predictive text suggestions. The company said its keyboard was designed to avoid offering suggestions that might be inappropriate or offensive. The researcher said most of the flagged words and phrases are vulgar, offensive or related to drugs, sex or violence.

But the list also contains political phrases like illegal immigrant, dictator Trump, sleepy Joe, covid was a hoax, and left wing conspiracy, as well as less controversial phrases like Santa isnt real and iMessage isnt working. Other phrases excluded from iOS predictive text features include right wing conspiracy, Tibetan independence, and United Ireland, according to Kauffman. Non-English languages have different flagged words or phrases.

Political Terms Excluded From Multilingual Keyboard

In Hindi, for example, the keyboard does not allow users to swipe-type Modi braggart or Rahul is Pappu, digs at India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leading opponent Rahul Gandhi. He said French speakers could not swipe-type the French phrase immigration too high and Hebrew speakers could not swipe-type occupied territories. Every major language has some version of this, Kauffman said. Kauffman told The Post it is a very light-touch form of censorship.

But at the scale that Apple is operating, it only takes a light touch to have a big impact, he said. He said it was understandable that Apple wanted to keep users from accidentally sending obscene messages or inflammatory slogans. But he said there were inconsistencies in how Apple applied the feature.

For example, he said read smut could be swipe-typed while read gay smut could not. Kauffman found other discrepancies where one phrase is blocked while its counterpart is not, such as blocking bad girl but not bad boy. Kauffman said he found the list in September after noticing that his swipe-typing would stutter over certain phrases, like bad boy or white man, but not bad girl or black man.

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Researcher Uncovers Hidden Apple Predictive Text List

Swipe-typing is the practice of gliding a finger back and forth over a keyboard rather than pecking out each word individually. His curiosity piqued, Kauffman said he used a combination of OpenAI Codex and Anthropic Claude Code to hunt for a reason why. He eventually stumbled on a compendium stored deep in the bowels of Apple operating system.

On his website, Kauffman said the phrase list was stored as a hash table, which he was able to convert back to text. He said there were different ways to count the number of gray-listed words and phrases and their various permutations. Reuters tested a small subset of the phrases identified by Kauffman on an iPhone and found they were all difficult to enter through swipe-typing or were not suggested via autocomplete.

Attempts to swipe-type United Ireland or Tibetan independence often yielded United Iceland or Tibetan independences. Trying to swipe-type white man would yield white mean, while red man or blue man could be swipe-typed without difficulty. Sleepy Joe would yield Sleepy hope. Dictator Trump could be swipe-typed, but trump was lowercase and the phrase was not suggested in autocomplete, the keyboard instead suggested dictator trumps.

Independent Engineer Verifies Apple Gray List Findings

Swipe-typing read gay smut would yield Read gay Smit. Read smut could be swipe-typed with no issue. Matt Suiche, an engineer at agentic AI cybersecurity company Tolmo, said he was able to independently recover the same gray list and cross-reference Kauffman findings against Apple internal data. He said he got a near-perfect match.

Suiche said the Apple list had been hidden in plain sight for years, providing an interesting look at how human communication has been potentially influenced and filtered for years inside messaging apps. Another researcher told Reuters that Apple keyboard is designed to avoid potentially inappropriate or offensive suggestions, but iPhone users can still type in what they want, or override predictive text suggestions. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Laptop Mag.