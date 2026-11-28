Apple continues to restrict new iOS features to newer hardware, with iOS 27's advanced Siri AI, photo editing tools, and camera capabilities available only on iPhone 15 Pro or newer models, excluding base iPhone 15 and older devices back to iPhone 11.

Apple gating some iOS features to the latest models isn't a recent development. For example, the first version of Siri was exclusive to the iPhone 4s at launch.

But the ecosystem is more fragmented today than ever, with some of iOS 27's most interesting features available only on the latest models. . But here are the models that miss out on some of the latest features. , but not everyone can try it.

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The new Siri AI can use personal context from messages and emails, understand what's on your screen and research answers using the web. In many ways, it gets closer to the vision Apple sold for Siri way back in 2011, when the assistant struggled to do much more than send messages and check the weather..