Explore Apple's Freeform app for visual brainstorming. Learn how to create whiteboards with shapes, links, and collaborative tools on iPad and Mac.

The Apple Freeform app offers a visual alternative to traditional text-based note-taking for users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This digital whiteboard allows individuals to map out complex ideas using shapes, images, documents, and links alongside typed or handwritten notes.

Visual Alternatives to Text Notes

The Apple Freeform app serves as a blank canvas for users who prefer spatial organization over linear text. While the Apple Notes application recently integrated native section links and divider lines in iOS 27 , Freeform provides a broader spatial environment for visual thinkers.

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Users can create categorized recipe maps, build flowcharts, or assemble visual boards for project planning. A single user on the iPad created a color-coded map of recipes paired with images and links, demonstrating the app's organizational potential.

Workflow Integration and Split View

Professional workflows benefit from simultaneous application usage enabled by iPadOS 26 . Users must enable Windowed Apps in the Settings under Multitasking and Gestures to drag the Apple Freeform app next to another application.

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This setup allows screenwriters and researchers to drag images from other apps directly onto the whiteboard. The Split View feature reduces the need for constant copying and pasting between different software programs.

Collaboration and Cross-Platform Limits

The Share button in the top right corner converts a board into a collaborative file for team editing. Other users can add text, images, and content to the same workspace in real-time.

Native editing is restricted to Apple devices. Windows and Android users cannot join the board directly but can receive exported PDF files for viewing. This limitation ensures secure editing but requires alternative sharing methods for non-Apple teams.

Media Insertion and Handwriting Tools

The Insert Media option allows users to add photos and documents saved on their device. Browser links can be added via the Share icon to generate visual previews with thumbnails.

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Handwritten annotations are supported with multiple pen types and colors. Users can sketch rough drafts or mark up PDF files directly on the whiteboard, combining digital convenience with analog flexibility.