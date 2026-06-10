Apple Ends Intel Mac Support and Drops Several Apple Watch Models with Latest OS Updates

Apple has discontinued support for all Intel-based Macs with macOS 27 Golden Gate, affecting popular models like the 2019 MacBook Pro and 2020 iMac. Additionally, watchOS 27 drops support for six Apple Watch models, including Series 9 and Ultra 2, due to new AI features. Users must upgrade to Apple Silicon Macs and newer Watches to receive future updates.

Apple has officially ended support for all Intel-based Macs with the release of macOS 27 Golden Gate, marking the completion of its transition to Apple Silicon.

This move affects the last four Intel-powered models that were still compatible with macOS 26 Tahoe: the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), the 27-inch iMac (2020), and the Mac Pro (2019). Users of these machines will no longer receive major macOS updates, including new features, security patches, and software optimizations.

While Apple does not disclose sales numbers for individual Mac models, the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro were among the most popular professional laptops, indicating that millions of users could be left behind. The 27-inch iMac, starting at $1,799, was widely used by photographers, video editors, and designers, while the Mac Pro, with a starting price of $5,999, catered to professionals in film production, music recording, and 3D rendering.

With macOS 27, Apple requires at least an M1 chip for compatibility, effectively ending support for devices that were once flagship products. This transition has been years in the making. Apple began shifting from Intel processors to its own custom silicon in 2020, and with each subsequent macOS release, older Intel models were gradually dropped.

The completion of this transition means that users with Intel-based Macs will need to upgrade to newer hardware to access future software features and security updates. For many, this represents a significant financial burden, as the affected models were purchased relatively recently, some as late as 2020. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, for instance, was Apple's flagship laptop for creative professionals, featuring a larger display and high-performance Intel processors.

Its smaller sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, was a favorite for its balance of portability and performance. Without access to macOS 27, these devices will become increasingly vulnerable to security threats and will miss out on new AI-driven features integrated into the operating system.

In addition to the Mac changes, Apple has also dropped support for several Apple Watch models with the announcement of watchOS 27. The new operating system, centered on artificial intelligence, brings enhanced Siri, hand gesture tracking, an AI Workout Buddy, and a perimenopause and menopause support app.

However, the intense demands of these features mean that only models with newer chips can run watchOS 27. The affected models include the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE 3. Some of these devices were released as recently as four years ago, surprising many users who expected longer support.

Without the update, these watches will not receive new features or critical security patches, potentially compromising their functionality and safety. The decision to discontinue support for both Intel Macs and older Apple Watches underscores Apple's strategy to push users toward its latest hardware, leveraging AI and advanced chips to differentiate newer devices. While this approach drives innovation, it also raises concerns about planned obsolescence and the environmental impact of frequent upgrades.

Users are advised to check their device compatibility and plan for eventual replacement, as older hardware will gradually lose access to essential updates and services





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