Apple employee charged with murder in fiery crash that killed 2-year-old near HQ: report

An Apple employee was arrested after prosecutors said he was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into a car, killing a 2-year-old girl near the company's headquarters in California, according to reports.

FILE - Attendees gather at the Steve Jobs Theater ahead of the "Surprise and Shine" event hosted by Apple CEO John Ternus at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, on September 9, 2026 in Cupertino, California.

An Apple employee was arrested after prosecutors said he was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into a car, killing a 2-year-old girl near the company's headquarters in California, according to reports. Eric Chen Su, 38, who appeared in court on Tuesday, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon, The toddler, Riley Howard, of San Jose, was in the car with her babysitter, who also suffered serious injuries, the media outlet noted.reported that Su's Toyota Camry was speeding about four times above the posted speed limit when it rear-ended the car on Friday.

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The crash sparked a fire, per the outlet.

"Unquestionably, murder was the appropriate charge," Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker said, the outlet noted. "The speedometer in his vehicle appeared to have been frozen at 100 at the time of the collision. "that bystanders rushed toward the burning car and pulled Riley and her babysitter to safety. Both were taken to an area hospital, where Riley later died, the outlet noted.

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The outlet noted that Su did not enter a plea, adding that his next court hearing was scheduled for November 30. District suspends sports and arts as Pickerington levy rejectedA late-night shooting in Whitehall left a 17-year-old hospitalized with critical injuries and an 18-year-old in custody facing charges. Just after 10 p.m. last night, officers were called to Robinwood Avenue, just offColumbus City Schools board backed most of a $50M budget-cut plan and recommended closing Highland Elementary.

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