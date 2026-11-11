Apple Employee Charged With Murder After Fatal Crash in Cupertino

An Apple employee faces murder charges after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at nearly 100 mph near Cupertino headquarters, killing two-year-old Riley Su.

An Apple employee has been formally charged with murder following a fatal traffic collision in Cupertino, California, that resulted in the death of a two-year-old child. Authorities allege that the driver, identified as Su, was operating his vehicle at nearly 100 miles per hour when he struck another car from behind.

Charges Filed Following High-Speed Collision

Su was initially arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter shortly after the incident occurred on Friday, November 6. He survived the crash with only minor injuries and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the new murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges filed on Tuesday, November 10.

Also read Driver charged with murder after fiery Cupertino crash that killed toddler

The legal proceedings against the Apple worker were detailed by local media outlets, which reported that the speedometer in his vehicle appeared to have been frozen at 100 at the time of impact. The sudden acceleration led to a catastrophic rear-end collision with a vehicle stopped at a red light near Apple Park.

Toddler Riley Su Dies From Injuries

The victim of the crash has been identified as Riley Su, a two-year-old girl who was traveling in the front passenger seat alongside her babysitter. Both passengers were transported to a nearby hospital immediately following the accident, where medical personnel attempted to treat their severe injuries.

Advertisement

Despite emergency interventions, Riley Su succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital. Her family has since been left to navigate an unimaginable loss while the legal system processes the charges against the man accused of causing the tragedy through reckless driving.

Apple Responds to Tragic Workplace Vicinity Event

On Wednesday, November 11, an Apple spokesperson issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the event that took place outside the Apple Park Visitor Center. The company emphasized that their hearts are broken by the tragic accident and extended their thoughts to all those grieving during this difficult time.

The spokesperson also noted gratitude for the care and support provided by first responders who arrived at the scene. Apple's public response highlights the emotional toll such incidents take on the tech giant and its surrounding community in Silicon Valley.

Community Mourning and Official Statements

Members of the Santa Clara County Firefighters Union expressed profound grief over the loss of Riley Su, noting that a family within their own fire department suffered the tragedy. They described the crash as a heartbreaking event that no family should ever have to endure.

Advertisement

The union called upon the broader community to show support for one of their own members affected by the loss. Meanwhile, officials from the West Valley Patrol Division released a statement confirming the investigation details and reiterating their condolences to the child's family and loved ones.

Investigation Reveals Speeding in Restricted Zone

Investigators determined that Su was working at Apple's Cupertino headquarters at the time of the alleged speeding incident. Reports indicate that he was traveling in a zone with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour, drastically exceeding the legal limit before the collision occurred.

This significant discrepancy between the posted speed limit and the alleged velocity of the vehicle forms a critical component of the prosecution's case against the Apple employee. The frozen speedometer reading serves as key evidence in establishing the extreme speed involved in the fatal crash.