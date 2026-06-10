Apple drops support for Intel-based Macs and Apple Watches

Apple has dropped support for all Intel-based Macs and five popular Apple Watch models, leaving millions of users without access to the latest software and features.

Several popular Apple devices are nearing the end of the road as the tech giant has dropped support for all Intel-based Macs with the release of macOS 27 Golden Gate.

This means millions of users with older machines will no longer be able to upgrade to Apple's latest operating system. The move cuts off the final four Intel-powered models that remained compatible with macOS 26 Tahoe: the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), 27-inch iMac (2020) and Mac Pro (2019). Apple does not disclose sales figures for individual Mac models, making it impossible to know exactly how many customers are affected.

However, the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro were among the company's most popular professional laptops, suggesting a substantial number of users could be left behind. While older Intel MacBook Airs, Mac minis, iMacs and MacBook Pros had already lost support in previous updates, these machines were the last Intel holdouts still eligible for major macOS upgrades.

With macOS 27, Apple is completing its years-long transition to Apple Silicon, meaning users will now need a Mac equipped with an M1 chip or newer to access future software features and updates. The shift to Apple-designed chips transformed the Mac lineup by dramatically improving battery life, boosting performance and reducing power consumption compared with Intel-based machines.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $2,399, was Apple's flagship laptop for creative professionals and power users, featuring a larger display and high-performance Intel processors. Its smaller sibling, the $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro became one of the company's most popular laptops thanks to its balance of portability and performance.

Also losing support is the 27-inch iMac, with a starting price tag of $1,799, Apple's last large-screen all-in-one desktop powered by Intel chips, which was widely used by photographers, video editors and designers. The list is rounded out by the 2019 Mac Pro, starting at $5,999, a high-end workstation aimed at professionals in fields such as film production, music recording and 3D rendering, with configurations that could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Apple typically removes older devices from its lineup to make way for next-generation devices. This is a common strategy the company uses when introducing new technology, meaning they are no longer available for purchase. These older models are frequently retired as soon as new versions are announced, a move that helps streamline their product offerings and keep the lineup focused on newer, higher-performance devices. On Monday, Apple also dropped support for five popular Apple Watch models, rendering these devices obsolete.

The move cuts off the final four Intel-powered models that remained compatible with macOS 26 Tahoe: the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro (pictured), 27-inch iMac and Mac Pro Without access to the latest software, users will be left without support if something goes wrong and unable to enjoy Apple's new features. To make matters even worse, some of these expensive Apple Watches were only released four years ago.

These massive changes are due to the announcement of watchOS 27, the latest AI-centered operating system for Apple Watches. This update brings the newly improved Siri AI, support for hand gesture tracking, an AI 'Workout Buddy', and a new app for perimenopause and menopause support.

However, likely due to the intense demands of these new features, models featuring older chips won't be able to update to the new software. Those are the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE 3





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