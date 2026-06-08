Apple drops support for a long list of iPads and Apple Watches with latest OS updates

iPadOS 27 drops support for M1-powered iPads, and watchOS 27 won’t even support Apple Watch Series 9 models.

iPadOS 27 drops support for M1-powered iPads, and watchOS 27 won’t even support Apple Watch Series 9 models. I hope you have a modern Apple Watch or iPad, because otherwise watchOS 27 and iPadOS 27 won’t run on your device.

Apple often drops support for older devices with its latest software updates, but this year it’s culling even more device generations than ever before.on Apple Watch Series 10 devices and above, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and above, and Apple Watch SE 3. That means if you have a barely three-year-old Apple Watch Series 9 model then you’re out of luck.

Likewise, if you purchased the original Apple Watch Ultra in 2022, there won’t be any watchOS 27 update waiting for you this fall. It’s a surprise support cull for Apple Watch models, which consumers certainly don’t refresh as much as an iPhone. WatchOS 26, released a year ago, supported Apple Watch Series 6 and later, as well as Apple Watch SE and later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models.

This was the same list of devices as watchOS 11. , removing the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation iPad Air models from the compatibility list. iPad Pro owners will also need a 4th generation 12.9-inch model or above, or a 2nd generation 11-inch model and above.

Apple is also cutting support for the 8th generation regular iPad models, so you’ll need a 9th generation model or above.that last year’s iPadOS 26 only dropped the 7th generation iPad models from the compatibility list last year, so Apple is significantly cutting the list of supported iPad devices this time around.. This might explain why watchOS 27 is only available on the watch models that support Apple Intelligence.

But iPad models with M1 chips support Apple Intelligence, so it’s not clear why Apple has dropped support for these particular models in iPadOS 27. Surprisingly, Apple is maintaining support for its iPhone 11 models with iOS 27 later this year. This means an iPhone from 2019 is supported by its latest OS updates, but an Apple Watch from 2023 isn’t. Make it make sense.





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persona Series Getting Remake for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5A new tease was released for Persona 6, confirming the game's release window and providing an eerie teaser trailer. The game promises a pulse-pounding supernatural adventure with a new art direction and is leaning towards horror and mystery aspects.

Read more »

Apple announces Siri AI and its next generation of Apple IntelligenceApple’s second chance at an AI Siri should bring improved capabilities to Apple devices.

Read more »

Apple is adding Apple Intelligence across its default appsApple Intelligence will soon be able to watch browser tabs and update passwords.

Read more »

Cameras get an Apple Intelligence boost in Apple HomeSecurity cameras in Apple Home will generate text descriptions and let you search footage with natural language. HomeKit Secure Video finally gets 4K support.

Read more »