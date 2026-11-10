Apple Cup Future Questioned as College Football Playoff Expands to 24 Teams

Rep. Michael Baumgartner urges Gov. Bob Ferguson to help preserve the Apple Cup as the 24-team College Football Playoff format begins in 2027.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner called on Gov. Bob Ferguson to help preserve the Apple Cup after the College Football Playoff (CFP) approved a 24-team format beginning with the 2027 season. The CFP Management Committee approved the expansion on Monday, raising questions about the future of nonconference schedules for Washington and Washington State.

Baumgartner urged Ferguson to show some leadership in keeping the annual matchup between the University of Washington and Washington State University. He argued that the rivalry is good for the state, and he rejected as baseless the claim that the expansion will force the end of the Apple Cup.

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How the 24-Team Playoff Format Affects Nonconference Scheduling

The expanded format will double the playoff field from 12 teams to 24 beginning with the 2027-28 season. Under the new rules, Power Four programs such as the University of Washington will be required to play 10 regular-season games against qualifying opponents.

The University of Washington already plays a nine-game Big Ten schedule, so the requirement would mean at least one additional qualifying nonconference game each season. That distinction could affect the Apple Cup's future.

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The playoff changes do not necessarily require the University of Washington to drop the Apple Cup. The university could also adjust its other nonconference games to meet the requirement. The schools' existing Apple Cup agreement runs through 2028, with the remaining games scheduled for 2027 in Pullman and 2028 in Seattle.

Washington State's future matchups could also be affected. If games against the Cougars no longer count toward the requirement after 2027, those games would be at risk. They include a road matchup against Kansas in 2028, home games against Kansas State in 2029 and Virginia in 2031, and a road game against Texas Tech in 2032.

Baumgartner Calls for Publicly Accountable Officials to Decide the Rivalry

Rep. Michael Baumgartner argued that decisions about the rivalry should rest with publicly accountable officials rather than television executives. He urged Gov. Bob Ferguson to take action on the matter.

In his written statement, Baumgartner said that publicly accountable officials should be making these decisions, not corporate TV execs in back rooms. He added that this is a great chance for Ferguson to show some leadership on something important to the state.

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Baumgartner also pointed to the public status of both schools. He said that the University of Washington and Washington State University are Washington state taxpayer owned public institutions, and that the governor and Legislature should have them play every year because it is good for the state.

ESPN Playoff Rights Deal Worth Nearly $1.7 Billion

The CFP also announced a new agreement making ESPN the exclusive rights holder for the expanded playoff. Financial terms were not disclosed by the CFP, but ESPN reported that the additional five-year agreement is worth nearly $1.7 billion.

That new deal sits on top of the current $7.8 billion contract that runs through the 2031 season. For the Apple Cup, the central question remains whether the schools will keep their scheduled games through 2028 while meeting the new 10-game requirement.