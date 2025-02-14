Apple and Google Restore TikTok App After Trump Administration Assurance

Apple and Google reinstate TikTok on their app stores following a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi assuring the companies that the Trump administration will not prosecute them for supporting the platform. Legal experts debate the implications of this decision, while lawmakers continue to voice concerns about national security and data privacy related to TikTok.

Apple and Google have reversed their decision to remove TikTok from their app store s, allowing the popular video-sharing platform to be downloaded and used on mobile devices once again. This move comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the companies that the Trump administration would not prosecute them for supporting TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, confirmed the receipt of the letter.

The assurance from Bondi, stating that President Trump would not impose fines on the tech giants, proved sufficient for Apple and Google to reinstate the app. However, legal experts remain divided on the implications of this decision. Some argue that a letter from the Trump administration promising non-prosecution could still constitute a violation of U.S. law, highlighting a potential for conflict between executive and legislative authority.Concerns about national security and data privacy have fueled the debate surrounding TikTok. Lawmakers express apprehension that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, ultimately answers to the Chinese government, potentially jeopardizing Americans' data and political views. Under the existing law, companies facilitating access to TikTok could face hefty fines of $5,000 per user. These penalties could escalate into hundreds of billions of dollars. President Trump, on his first day in office, issued an executive order seeking legal protection for companies collaborating with TikTok. This order essentially instructed the Department of Justice to refrain from holding any companies liable for violating the TikTok ban. However, critics contend that a president's order cannot override an act of Congress, maintaining that engaging with TikTok remains, in theory, subject to substantial fines. This penalty possesses a statute of limitations spanning five years, extending beyond Trump's term.The law offers a potential resolution to this deadlock, permitting the president to rescind the ban if he can demonstrate to Congress that a deal has been reached to sever TikTok from ByteDance, thereby ensuring TikTok's compliance with the law. President Trump has publicly stated that negotiations are underway and that he desires the U.S. to acquire a 50% stake in the video app. Reports suggest that Oracle, Microsoft, and other American investors are actively formulating a bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations under the guidance of high-ranking White House officials. Under this proposed arrangement, ByteDance could retain a minority stake in the video service, according to individuals privy to these ongoing discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Other potential buyers, including the prominent content creator known as Mr. Beast and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have also expressed interest in acquiring TikTok





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiktok App Store Apple Google Trump Administration National Security Data Privacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's app store on Sunday?With President-elect Trump adding uncertainty around whether a TikTok ban will go into effect, the focus is now turning to companies like Google and Apple. The two companies are expected to take the popular video sharing app off their platforms in just two days.

Read more »

What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's app store on Sunday?With President-elect Trump adding uncertainty around whether a TikTok ban will go into effect, the focus is now turning to companies like Google and Apple.

Read more »

What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google’s app store on Sunday?Under the law, mobile app stores and internet hosting services will face major fines if they continue to distribute the platform to U.S. users beyond the...

Read more »

Here’s what will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google’s app store on SundayExperts have noted TikTok’s app should remain available for current users, but existing ones will no longer be able to update it, making it unusable in the long term.

Read more »

Apple, Google remove TikTok from stores as app halts service in USApple and Google have removed TikTok from their respective app stores as U.S. operations shut down.

Read more »

TikTok stops working for US users, disappears from Apple, Google storesTikTok's app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday just before a federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect.

Read more »