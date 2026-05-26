Apple AirPods Pro 3 Review: A Maturation of the Earbud Formula

The AirPods Pro 3 are the most ambitious earbuds Apple has ever made, pushing the idea of the humble earbud to the limit. They offer a winning formula that goes far beyond audio goodness, with a range of features that make them a compelling choice for anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem. But are they perfect?

Apple has released the AirPods Pro 3, the latest iteration of its premium earbuds that have significantly improved noise isolation and sound quality . The AirPods Pro 3 are-designed with added utility and feature new functionalities such as foam-infused silicone eartips for better fit and passive seal, an IP57 rating for enhanced durability, and a redesigned case with a larger size and a U2 chip for Precision Finding via Find My.

However, the physical pairing button on the back of the case has been removed and replaced with a double-tap function on the front of the case





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Apple Airpods Pro 3 Earbuds Noise Isolation Sound Quality Fitness Tracker Hearing Aid Translator Meditation Pal Durability IP57 Rating U2 Chip

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