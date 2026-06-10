Apple AirPods Pro 3 Hit Record Low Price Ahead of Father's Day

The latest AirPods Pro 3 are now on sale at their lowest price ever, just in time for Father's Day. Find out why these earbuds are a top pick, with improvements in sound, noise cancellation, fit, and fitness tracking.

We're less than two weeks out from Father's Day , and a (practically) universally good gift just went on sale: AirPods Pro 3, the newest iteration in Apple 's AirPods Pro line.

When our fitness and tech editor tested them last year, he was impressed by quite a few features. The sound is much better than previous versions, as is the noise-canceling technology. They also fit more securely because of a design upgrade that includes more foam in the ear tip, plus a more ergonomic shape. And their in-ear sensors, a new AirPods feature, can track heart-rate and calorie data fairly accurately.

All the other benefits of AirPods still stand, including easy connectivity to other Apple products. Right now, they're on sale for $179. We've seen 20 percent off deals on these before, but nothing this low - so buy them soon. Some other AirPods models are also on sale, so I've included those below, too, in case a different feature catches your eye.

This deal is part of our ongoing coverage to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about





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Airpods Pro 3 Apple Father's Day Deal Sale Earbuds Noise Cancellation Fitness Tracking

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The AirPods Pro 3 are $179 at Walmart, their best-ever priceThe best deal yet.

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