Apple AirPods 5 Review: ANC, Translation, and New Features

Apple AirPods 5 bring active noise cancellation and live translation to a more affordable price. Detailed review of sound quality, battery life, and the $129 model.

Apple has officially launched the AirPods 5, a new generation of standard earbuds that finally bridges the gap between basic audio and premium features. The most significant update is the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Live Translation in both the base and upgraded models. This move marks a strategic shift for the company, making advanced noise isolation accessible to a wider audience without requiring a purchase of the higher-end AirPods Pro line.

Core Technical Upgrades and Architecture

The foundation of the AirPods 5 performance lies in a new multiport acoustic architecture. Apple states this hardware change, combined with tweaked ANC algorithms and Adaptive EQ tools, results in noise blocking that is fifty percent more effective than the previous AirPods 4 model. The audio quality has also been refined to offer richer, more detailed sound across various genres.

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Physical durability has seen a notable jump in specifications. Water resistance has increased from IP54 to IP57. This improvement means the earbuds can now withstand full submersion in up to one meter of water for up to thirty minutes. Previously, the standard models were only protected against splashes, making the new IP57 rating a significant step up for users concerned about sweat or rain damage.

Stakeholder Features and Model Comparisons

While the base AirPods 5 with a Lightning Charging Case share many core features, the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case offers distinct advantages. Priced at just twenty dollars more than the $129 base model, this version includes audible Find My capabilities, swipeable volume controls on the stems, and extended battery life. It also supports wireless charging via any Qi or Apple Watch charger.

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The swipeable volume control is a frequently requested feature that had been missing from previous standard models. Many users who previously owned AirPods Pro found the transition back to standard AirPods jarring due to the lack of this intuitive gesture. Apple acknowledges this gap, and the inclusion of swipe controls in the newer model addresses a major pain point for consumers who value physical interaction with their audio settings.

Real-World Sound and Noise Isolation

Independent testing of the AirPods 5 reveals a dramatic improvement in low-end tone. Unlike open-wear earbuds that typically struggle with bass, the AirPods 5 deliver a deep, resonant sound that was immediately noticeable when testing tracks like Sylvan Esso's "Flood Season." The new architecture allows for texture and nuance in instruments without requiring Spatial Audio to be activated.

Active Noise Cancellation performance is particularly impressive against constant, low-frequency hums. Systems like HVAC units or white noise machines are significantly muted. However, human voices remain a challenge. While the AirPods 5 reduce the volume of speech, they do not eliminate it completely. This is a known limitation of open-ear designs but represents a substantial improvement over earlier iterations in the lineup.

Battery Life and Live Translation Functionality

Battery performance varies between the two models. The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case provides up to five hours of listening time with ANC enabled, and up to seven hours with ANC turned off. During tests with ANC on and Spatial Audio off, the earbuds retained five to seven percent battery after five hours. The base model offers four hours with ANC and six hours without.

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Both models support Live Translation, a feature powered by the H2 chip. This function lowers the volume of a speaker being translated so that Siri can clearly process the language conversion through the earbuds. Users can activate this via Siri, by holding both stems, or by pressing the Action Button on an iPhone. The iPhone serves as a visual display for live transcriptions.

Apple also highlights emergency charging capabilities. Users can get one hour of listening time from just five minutes in the charging case. This feature ensures that users are never completely stranded without audio during travel or long commutes. The integration of these features demonstrates Apple's commitment to making the AirPods 5 a versatile tool for both entertainment and productivity.